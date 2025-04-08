The Best Pancakes In America Might Be Hiding In This New Hampshire Town

If you're on the hunt for the absolute best pancakes in the U.S., we have a lead for you. Nestled in scenic Sugar Hill, New Hampshire, Polly's Pancake Parlor is a venerable breakfast establishment that has been slinging pancakes to hungry diners since the Great Depression. Founded by one-time maple syrup mogul Wilfred Dexter and his wife Pauline "Polly" Taylor, the popular restaurant has passed through three generations of their family. In 2006, the breakfast joint won the prestigious James Beard Award in the American Classics category. (The eatery also appears on our list of the 15 best breakfast spots in America.)

Though it began as a pretty modest affair, the restaurant underwent several remodels to accommodate more people. The reason for its repeated expansions? Pancakes that are in high demand. Made from flour milled on site and served with locally sourced maple syrup, the pancakes are legendary. "They're certainly a master at their craft!" one fan writes on a Reddit thread dedicated to the restaurant, adding, "It's a well known breakfast place in northern New Hampshire." It's so well known that there's often a long wait to get in. Folks come from far and wide to try the seven different pancake batters on offer: buckwheat, cornmeal, oatmeal buttermilk, gingerbread, whole wheat, and a gluten-free cornmeal rice option. Pancake add-ins include blueberries, walnuts, coconut, and chocolate chips.

