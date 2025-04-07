This New Jersey-Based Company Had One Of The Largest Pasta Recalls In The US

When many people think of food recalls, their minds may go to contaminated vegetables or spoiled meat products. However, these unfortunate incidents can also strike many other kitchen staples, including pasta. In 2024, that's precisely what happened to New Jersey-based pasta maker Joseph Epstein Food Enterprises, which supplies brands like Mama Mancini's and Hungryroot.

The November recall affected over 2,300 cases of ricotta-stuffed shells and stuffed shells with sauce and mozzarella distributed in six states: Arizona, California, Delaware, Indiana, Minnesota, and New Jersey. Both products may have been contaminated with listeria, a foodborne bacteria that can cause fever, chills, nausea, and diarrhea in otherwise healthy people. For young children, older individuals, and those with weakened immune systems, even more severe illnesses or death can result from infection.

Although the recall was voluntary, the seriousness of the potential consequences led Joseph Epstein Food Enterprises to pull these products from circulation. Nevertheless, the risk was low as indicated by the FDA's Class II designation for the action. Class II recalls are less severe than Class I designations, but in the FDA's words, there's "still the possibility of serious enough adverse events to have irreversible consequences."

