The Biggest Pasta Recalls In US History
Pasta is a firm favorite dinner choice in the U.S. In fact, research suggests that around nine out of 10 Americans enjoy the Italian classic. There are many ways to indulge in pasta. You can, of course, cook it from scratch and make your own version of popular dishes like bolognese or carbonara with plenty of garlic bread and Parmesan. Alternatively, if you're short on time, you can grab a premade pasta dish from the store, like, say stuffed ravioli or ready-made lasagna. This is undeniably a popular choice for many Americans — the ready-to-eat meal market in the U.S. is worth more than $48 billion.
But before you dive into your store-bought lasagna, fettuccine Alfredo, or stuffed ravioli, it's important to note that, like many food categories, there have been several recalls in the market over the years. Some have been because of potential foodborne bacteria contamination (we're talking about listeria, specifically), while others have been because of undeclared allergens, like egg or soy, or even foreign object contamination (think shards of glass or hard pieces of plastic).
These problems are not specific to pasta — recalls happen with many different types of product all of the time, like broccoli, ice cream, and even flour. But if you want to stay in the know, it's always a good idea to keep an eye out for recall announcements. Below, we've rounded up some of the biggest pasta recalls in U.S. history, from small companies to food giants like Nestlé.
Mama Mancini's recalls stuffed pasta amid listeria contamination fears (2024)
In November 2024, New Jersey-based company Joseph Epstein Food Enterprises — which is known under the brand name Mama Mancini's — recalled more than 2,000 cases of stuffed pasta due to fears they were contaminated with harmful listeria bacteria. The recall, which was voluntary, affected Mama Mancini's Stuffed Shells and Hungryroot Ricotta Stuffed Shells. The Mama Mancini's recall was marked by the FDA as Class II, which means that the product could cause negative health consequences, but the chances of that happening are remote. It is one step down from Class I, which means there is a reasonable chance the recalled products could cause serious health problems.
Listeria has caused multiple recalls in the past. This is because, if consumed, it can lead to listeriosis, an infection with symptoms like fever, nausea, and diarrhea. It is not often serious, but vulnerable individuals — including the elderly, the very young, and people who are pregnant — are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill from the bacteria. Every year, around 1,600 people are infected with listeria, and around 260 people die as a result.
Mama Mancini's wasn't the only company to recall products because of listeria contamination in 2024. In the same year, infected deli meat products from Boar's Head led to an outbreak that caused 57 hospitalizations and nine deaths. As a result, the meat company recalled more than 7 million pounds of meat from across the U.S. and beyond.
Whitson's Food Service Corp recalls chicken Alfredo pasta due to undeclared egg (2023)
In 2023, New York company Whitson's Food Service Corp recalled more than 8,700 pounds of chicken Alfredo pasta because it contained egg that was not declared on the label. This was a major problem, because egg is an allergen that often affects children. In fact, research suggests that around one in 100 children under 5 years old suffer from an egg allergy. While it is more common in children, adults can also suffer from egg allergies.
For some, symptoms will be mild, but for others, consuming eggs can lead to anaphylaxis. This is a life-threatening allergic reaction that can cause severe swelling, shortness of breath, and hives. At the time of the recall, the pasta from Whitson's Food Service had been shipped to a number of locations across New York and Pennsylvania, some of which were schools. While there were no serious reactions associated with the undeclared egg in the pasta, the issue was brought to light by a consumer.
The pasta recall wasn't the only recall in 2023 to be caused by undeclared egg. Whole Foods Market also had to recall some of its salad kits in the same year because they contained both undeclared egg and undeclared milk. The year after, in 2024, California company LQNN recalled multiple banh ba xa and banh pia products because they contained egg that wasn't declared on the label.
Bellisio Foods recalls spaghetti due to undeclared soy (2021)
Soy is another common allergen. Like egg, it tends to affect children and babies the most, but it can also impact adults, too. While most allergic reactions to soy are not life-threatening, like all allergens, it does carry a risk of anaphylaxis. It can also lead to mild, but still very unpleasant symptoms, including outbreaks of eczema, wheezing, dizziness, abdominal pain, nausea, and hives.
This is why in 2021, Ohio brand Bellisio Foods recalled almost 4,000 pounds of spaghetti with meat sauce. The products contained soy, but this was not declared on the label. The issue was given Class I status, which meant there was a reasonable chance the products could cause harm if people consumed them. Luckily, there were no reports of allergic reactions associated with the mislabeled spaghetti products. However, anyone who had already bought the products was urged to either throw them away or return them to the store they bought them from to avoid any adverse reactions.
Multiple recalls have been caused by undeclared soy. In 2023, for example, mozzarella sticks were pulled from Sam's Club shelves over concerns they had been contaminated with both egg and soy. In the same year, Texas Pete recalled its Buffalo Wing Sauce because it contained soy that, again, had not been appropriately declared on the label.
Nestlé recalls fettuccine Alfredo due to undeclared soy (2020)
In 2020, Nestlé recalled more than 29,000 pounds of its Lean Cuisine Fettuccine Alfredo over fears it had been mislabeled. The issue was brought to Nestlé's attention by consumers, who began finding chicken in the cheese pasta, despite the fact that the meat was not listed on the label. This was an issue not just because of the incorrect labeling, which could have led vegetarians to buy the product believing it was meat-free, but also because the chicken could be contaminated with soy.
This wasn't the only time Nestlé had to recall products sold under its Lean Cuisine brand in 2020. In the same year, it was also forced to issue a recall for more than 92,000 pounds of its Baked Chicken products after customers began finding pieces of plastic inside. It was likely that the plastic found its way into the chicken when pieces of manufacturing machinery broke off into the food.
In the years following 2020, Nestlé issued several more recalls. These included recalls for ice cream sold in Spain because they contained the chemical ethylene oxide, which is linked to an increased risk of cancer, as well as Hot Pockets sold in the U.S. because they contained shards of glass and plastic. Nestlé also issued recalls for pizzas sold in France over E. coli contamination concerns.
Conagra Brands recalls spaghetti and meatballs due to undeclared milk (2017)
No company is immune from having to issue a recall related to undeclared allergens. In fact, alongside bacteria, they are a leading cause of food recalls in the U.S. In 2017, multibillion dollar food company Conagra Brands also had to pull products from the market because of undeclared allergens, but this time it was because of undeclared milk. After peanuts, milk is one of the most common allergens in the U.S. It can lead to mild symptoms, or in rare cases, anaphylaxis.
The undeclared milk meant that Conagra Brands had to recall more than 717,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, sold under brands including Libby's, Del Pinos, and Hy-Top, from retailers across the U.S. Luckily, the issue did not come to light because anyone suffered an allergic reaction as a result of consuming the product, but because one of Conagra Brands' ingredient suppliers realized the wrong breadcrumbs had been used.
Conagra Brands has been through some major recalls in its time. Six years after the spaghetti and meatballs incident, in 2023, it had to recall more than 245,000 pounds of chicken strips amid concerns they contained plastic, for example. In the same year, it recalled more than 2.5 million pounds of sausages due to fears that a packaging defect could lead to spoilage. In 2022, the manufacturing giant also recalled more than 119,000 pounds of beef and broccoli sold by P.F. Chang due to undeclared egg.
Home Maid Ravioli Company recalls ravioli for undeclared pork and whey (2016)
In 2016, California brand Home Maid Ravioli Company recalled more than 34,000 pounds of ravioli because they contained undeclared pork and whey, both of which are allergens. At the time of the recall, the products had been shipped across the U.S. The issue was not discovered by consumers or by the company itself, but by inspectors from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Whey is a milk protein, and therefore could cause allergic reactions in those who have milk allergies. Pork is also an allergen, because it is a type of meat. Like other animal products, meat, particularly red meat, can lead to allergic reactions in some individuals. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, thousands of Americans have Alpha-gal syndrome, which is a disease caused by a tick bite that leads to red meat allergies. However, it could affect many more people, as research into Alpha-gal syndrome and ticks is currently limited.
Luckily, no allergic reactions were reported as a result of the mislabeled ravioli products. However, the FSIS did urge consumers not to eat them, and instead either dispose of them or return to the store for a refund.
Nestlé recalls pizzas and lasagnas amid fears they contained glass (2016)
As mentioned above, Nestlé has been forced to issue many recalls in its time. In 2016, it recalled more than 267,000 pounds of pizza and lasagna products amid fears that they had been contaminated with glass. At the time of the recall, which was given Class I status, the products had already shipped to stores across the U.S. Nestlé was alerted to the glass in its pizza and lasagna products by consumers, who claimed that they had found pieces in their food. In a stroke of luck, there were no reports of injuries associated with the contamination.
Glass contamination, which can happen as a result of broken equipment or utensils, is a major problem. Unlike many foreign objects, it is particularly hard to detect in food products because it is clear and hard to see. But it also happens to be one of the riskiest foreign objects, because when consumed, it can lead to either cuts in the mouth or more serious internal injuries that could require surgery to resolve.
Nestlé isn't alone. In 2023, Starbucks recalled bottles of its Frappuccinos from stores amid fears that they could contain glass. In the same year, Trader Joe's recalled jars of instant cold brew for the same reason. In 2022, Loblaw Grocery also issued a recall of its Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda over fears the drink could also contain shards of glass.
D'Orazio Foods recalls pasta due to a lack of inspection (2011)
In 2011, New Jersey brand D'Orazio Foods recalled around 161,000 pounds of pasta, not because of contamination or undeclared allergens, but because it had been produced without inspection from federal authorities. This usually happens because the product contained meat, which must be inspected to ensure it meets federal standards in the U.S. In the case of D'Orazio Foods, the pasta products were ravioli that contained meat products, including sausage and beef.
It's important for the FSIS to inspect meat products for several reasons. Firstly, the humane handling of farm animals must be confirmed by inspectors. They must also ensure that the animals are healthy at the time of the slaughter, and that the conditions they are processed in are sanitary. If conditions are not sanitary, or the animals are diseased, this could lead to a higher risk of harmful bacteria making its way into the food system.
In general, routine inspections by the FSIS are important. In fact, they have saved people on multiple occasions. As just one example, in 2010, more than 5.7 million pounds of beef and veal from Huntington Meat Packing were recalled after the FSIS discovered unsanitary conditions and E. coli at the company processing facilities. In another example, in 2011, Cargill recalled more than 36 million pounds of turkey after routine inspections by the FSIS discovered salmonella bacteria at its processing facility.
Nestlé recalls lasagna over undeclared allergens (2012)
As we mentioned earlier, Nestlé has been forced to recall products for undeclared soy before. But in 2012, it also recalled products for undeclared fish. In 2012, it had to pull back more than 16,800 pounds of lasagna from the shelves because a packaging error meant that the products were made with a stuffed pepper sauce that contained anchovies.
Fish allergies affect up to 1% of the American population. Unlike with many other allergies, it is common in adults. In fact, research suggests that 40% of people will experience a fish allergy for the first time as an adult. As well as anchovies, fish allergies can be triggered by species like catfish, cod, haddock, pike, salmon, and many more. Fish allergies are different to shellfish allergies, which are triggered by crustaceans and mollusks, like clams, oysters, crabs, and shrimp.
The mix-up with the lasagna sauce came to Nestlé's attention through complaints from customers, but nobody was reported to have experienced an allergic reaction as a result. The FSIS urged anyone who was concerned about experiencing an allergic reaction as a result of eating the lasagna to contact their healthcare provider.
Nestlé recalls spaghetti and meatballs over fears they contained hard plastic (2011)
Once again, in 2011, Nestlé had to recall Lean Cuisine products because they had been contaminated with a foreign object. This time, it wasn't glass, but hard plastic. The food giant recalled more than 10,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs from stores near the Rocky Mountains after customers began complaining that they had discovered hard plastic in their food.
Like glass, hidden plastic in food is a serious hazard, and yet it is a common cause of recalls. Again, this is largely due to broken manufacturing materials or packaging. If consumed, it can lead to internal or oral injuries, as well as choking. The risk from choking is not to be underestimated. In 2022, for example, research suggests that more 5,000 Americans died as a result of choking. Luckily, there were no injuries associated with the spaghetti and meatballs recall. The FSIS did urge anyone who was concerned about an injury from the product to contact their healthcare provider.
A number of brands have recalled products due to plastic contamination in recent years. In 2022, for example, Fresh Creative Foods recalled multiple products from 20 states, including pasta, salad dressings, and noodles, over fears they contained hard pieces of plastic.