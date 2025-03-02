The Biggest Pasta Recalls In US History

Pasta is a firm favorite dinner choice in the U.S. In fact, research suggests that around nine out of 10 Americans enjoy the Italian classic. There are many ways to indulge in pasta. You can, of course, cook it from scratch and make your own version of popular dishes like bolognese or carbonara with plenty of garlic bread and Parmesan. Alternatively, if you're short on time, you can grab a premade pasta dish from the store, like, say stuffed ravioli or ready-made lasagna. This is undeniably a popular choice for many Americans — the ready-to-eat meal market in the U.S. is worth more than $48 billion.

But before you dive into your store-bought lasagna, fettuccine Alfredo, or stuffed ravioli, it's important to note that, like many food categories, there have been several recalls in the market over the years. Some have been because of potential foodborne bacteria contamination (we're talking about listeria, specifically), while others have been because of undeclared allergens, like egg or soy, or even foreign object contamination (think shards of glass or hard pieces of plastic).

These problems are not specific to pasta — recalls happen with many different types of product all of the time, like broccoli, ice cream, and even flour. But if you want to stay in the know, it's always a good idea to keep an eye out for recall announcements. Below, we've rounded up some of the biggest pasta recalls in U.S. history, from small companies to food giants like Nestlé.

