Truffled Vodka Sauce Recipe

Vodka sauce has been around since the '80s, but its popularity has continued to the present day to the point where you can easily find store-bought vodka sauce in just about any supermarket. Still, there's no reason to settle for sauce from a jar when it's so easy and quick to make it yourself. This particular recipe, however, has a little something extra. Every home cook has their go-to staples, and developer Kara Barrett enjoys using truffles for that added decadence.

Advertisement

"I always have a little truffle oil or zest on hand," Barrett tells us, and she likes to find new ways to use her favorite ingredients. Here she's adding both of them to vodka sauce, explaining, "The depth of flavor that the truffle oil and fresh black truffle bring to the dish is really luxurious and makes this dish feel very decadent." She goes on to say that this sauce "feels like a special treat" despite the fact that it only takes 20 minutes to make.