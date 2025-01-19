Store-Bought Vodka Sauces Ranked Worst To Best

When it comes to store-bought pasta sauces, most of your options are variations of a red sauce — tomato-based sauces that include anything from herbs, mushrooms, meat, cheeses, peppers, or roasted garlic. In a much smaller variety are the white sauces — dairy-based Alfredo sauces, heavy with cream and Parmesan, that occasionally branch out with notes of garlic, truffles, Pecorino and pepper, and even cheddar cheese. But there's a third, much smaller (and dare I say, more exclusive) category of pasta sauces that blend the two: the rosa, or pink pasta sauces, which is where you'll find the vodka sauce.

Advertisement

Vodka pasta sauces universally include tomatoes, vodka, and cream, which are the foundational ingredients I used to judge each sauce, in addition to my experience tasting them. From there, most sauces typically include a combination of onions, garlic, herbs, olive oil, and pepper. It's also customary to add a grated Italian hard cheese like Parmesan or Romano to the sauce once it's finished cooking.

Creating a pink sauce can be tricky. Adding a heavy-fat cream to a hot and acidic red sauce with a hefty splash of vodka is an undeniably delicious thing, but it can quickly lead to a broken sauce if cooked incorrectly or in the wrong proportions. Furthermore, making it shelf-stable enough to jar and sell is also tricky, thanks to the fresh dairy. But many pasta sauce brands have taken on the challenge, and I set out to find which store-bought vodka sauces manage to do it well.

Advertisement