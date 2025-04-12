Barack Obama's Steak Order Still Has Us Shaking Our Heads

Mashed previously brought you some of former President Barack Obama's preferred foods, a list that ranges from healthy fare to hearty cheeseburgers. And like many Americans, Obama also enjoys a good steak on occasion, especially when the meal is prepared by the capable hands of someone like chef Bobby Flay. In a clip taken at the White House some years back (courtesy of The Obama White House YouTube channel), Flay asks Obama how he likes his steak done, and his response is one that steak purists will likely have a huge problem with. "I'm a medium-well guy," Obama informs Flay in the video clip, adding, "See, now, people always complain about that ... everybody says, 'It's too dry, you need all that blood.'"

There's a culinary school of thought that says cooking a steak to a doneness beyond medium is akin to a crime, as longer cook times cause the juices to flow out of the meat, leaving you with a much tougher texture. This outflow of moisture also has a negative impact on the flavor of the beef. Ultimately, Obama admits, "That's just how I like it," and Flay assures him that his steak will be cooked to his liking. Obama is also on record requesting a medium-well burger, although that order is a bit more forgiving because ground beef is usually cooked to a higher temperature than steak.