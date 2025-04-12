Barack Obama's Steak Order Still Has Us Shaking Our Heads
Mashed previously brought you some of former President Barack Obama's preferred foods, a list that ranges from healthy fare to hearty cheeseburgers. And like many Americans, Obama also enjoys a good steak on occasion, especially when the meal is prepared by the capable hands of someone like chef Bobby Flay. In a clip taken at the White House some years back (courtesy of The Obama White House YouTube channel), Flay asks Obama how he likes his steak done, and his response is one that steak purists will likely have a huge problem with. "I'm a medium-well guy," Obama informs Flay in the video clip, adding, "See, now, people always complain about that ... everybody says, 'It's too dry, you need all that blood.'"
There's a culinary school of thought that says cooking a steak to a doneness beyond medium is akin to a crime, as longer cook times cause the juices to flow out of the meat, leaving you with a much tougher texture. This outflow of moisture also has a negative impact on the flavor of the beef. Ultimately, Obama admits, "That's just how I like it," and Flay assures him that his steak will be cooked to his liking. Obama is also on record requesting a medium-well burger, although that order is a bit more forgiving because ground beef is usually cooked to a higher temperature than steak.
A guide to steak doneness (and why it matters)
Achieving your preferred steak doneness level is a somewhat involved process that entails using meat thermometers and careful cooking techniques. On one side of the spectrum we have rare steak, which features a nicely seared exterior and a red center. On the other side of that spectrum, a well-done steak will be grey-brown inside and lack the juicy tenderness of other doneness levels. Steak doneness is most accurately determined by internal temperature, with rare steaks measuring within 120 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit, while well-done steaks will be 155 degrees Fahrenheit (or higher) inside. As controversial as Barack Obama's order may sound to steak snobs, there's no denying that it errs on the side of food safety.
Eating rare or undercooked meat (meat that hasn't been cooked to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit) is considered unsafe. Without proper cooking techniques, beef can harbor illness-causing bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella, which can lead to serious symptoms in some individuals. Fortunately, Obama's favorite steak order typically requires an internal temperature ranging from 145 to 155 (or even up to 160) degrees Fahrenheit. And for those who find the former president's order beyond the pale, consider that current President Donald Trump likes his steak well-done with ketchup.