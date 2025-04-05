Everything You Need To Know About Saratoga Water

If you've been online for five minutes in the past couple weeks, you've undoubtedly seen Ashton Hall, the buffed-up influencer showing off a morning routine that prominently features a facial ice bath using Saratoga water. It just might be the strangest reason for a water brand going viral. The iconic blue bottle makes a notable appearance several times in the short clip, leading many to wonder what's so special about this brand. Is there something magical about the water that makes the beautiful people even more beautiful when they wash their face with it? And considering Hall's recent drop of his nighttime Saratoga routine, why would they do it more than once a day?

In case you've been wondering about the seemingly exclusive bottled water brand that snagged a starring role in this frequently-spoofed video, this collection of crucial facts about Saratoga should help clear things up. If you're hoping it might clear up your facial hydration issues, well ... don't hold your breath. Unless you're dunking your head in a bowl full of iced-up Saratoga, in which case holding your breath is not only recommended, it's required.