This Gas Station In New York State Has Some Of The Best Fried Chicken In The US

There are few things better than crispy fried chicken. However, not all of us were blessed with the cooking gene, and those of us who were may lack the time to whip up a tasty batch when the mood strikes. This might explain why fried chicken is such a popular offering at sit-down restaurants and fast food joints alike. You can even find this beloved fare in many gas stations serving made-to-order food, and one New York-based establishment has some of the finest around, according to our list of the best gas station fried chicken in the U.S.

Stewart's Shops is a gas station chain with 364 locations throughout New York and Vermont. While the exact menu varies from store to store, Stewart's Shops features multiple varieties of fried chicken, including tenders, wraps, sandwiches, and a Wafflewich, which replaces the bread with two small waffles. Customers can order their chicken plain or spicy or have it dressed in honey mustard, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce. As with other gas station foods, it's best to temper your expectations. Still, many patrons seem pleased with the Stewart's Shops fried chicken experience — at least according to Reddit. When a person summed up the roller coaster of emotions they experienced upon first trying the chain's Spicy Chicken Wafflewich, ultimately going from bad to good over the course of the meal, another commenter noted, "All of Stewarts food is like that!"

