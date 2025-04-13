You Don't Need To Go To California To Visit America's Oldest Winery
It's hard to argue with Californians who claim the Golden State produces some of America's best wine in popular spots like Napa, Sonoma, and Paso Robles. However, those who love a bit of history with their wine should look to the opposite coast if they want to visit the nation's oldest winery. It's Brotherhood, located in the Hudson Valley region of New York.
Located roughly 65 miles north of New York City in the tiny town of Washingtonville, Brotherhood has been continuously producing wine for 186 years, starting in 1836 when the United States was just 63 years old. That means this institution of New World wine is nearly 75% as old as the country itself! It was founded by John Jacques, a local cobbler who grew grapes on the side. Ironically, he only turned to winemaking after a drop in the price of grapes and began the business with sacramental religious wine before quickly expanding. In the years that followed, the winery passed from Jacques's children to professional winemakers who changed the name to Brotherhood Wine Company as a nod to the Brotherhood of New Life, a local religious community.
The new owners continued to develop the business until Prohibition forced it to return to medicinal and religious wines, which were still permitted. This shift helped Brotherhood remain open throughout a period when many other vineyards and wineries may have closed their doors, preserving its status as the longest-running winemaking operation still in business. While Prohibition didn't last, Brotherhood certainly did. Fortunately, it also retained its previously bottled vintages, which allowed the the winery to celebrate Prohibition's end in 1933 with a half-million bottles of sparkling wine.
From medicinal alcohol to a modern wine and food experience
These days, Brotherhood offers tours, tastings, and an on-site restaurant and bar in addition to an ever-changing mix of wine. Its lineup has grown to more than 30 varieties, far beyond the typical choice of red and white wine. Varieties include rose, sparkling, dessert, port, and even honey wine. Many sell for under $20 a bottle, helping bust one of the most common myths about wine you can stop believing: that you need to spend a lot for quality.
Although Brotherhood has an impressive history, it does pale in comparison to some European winemakers. The Continent boasts wineries that first opened its doors more than 1,000 years ago, including Germany's Staffelter Hof, founded in the year 862. Still, through fires, recessions, changes in consumer taste, and many more challenges, Brotherhood has persevered, making its title as America's oldest winery well-deserved. It's a notable feat worth recognizing, especially for a vineyard outside America's best-known wine country out West.