You Don't Need To Go To California To Visit America's Oldest Winery

It's hard to argue with Californians who claim the Golden State produces some of America's best wine in popular spots like Napa, Sonoma, and Paso Robles. However, those who love a bit of history with their wine should look to the opposite coast if they want to visit the nation's oldest winery. It's Brotherhood, located in the Hudson Valley region of New York.

Located roughly 65 miles north of New York City in the tiny town of Washingtonville, Brotherhood has been continuously producing wine for 186 years, starting in 1836 when the United States was just 63 years old. That means this institution of New World wine is nearly 75% as old as the country itself! It was founded by John Jacques, a local cobbler who grew grapes on the side. Ironically, he only turned to winemaking after a drop in the price of grapes and began the business with sacramental religious wine before quickly expanding. In the years that followed, the winery passed from Jacques's children to professional winemakers who changed the name to Brotherhood Wine Company as a nod to the Brotherhood of New Life, a local religious community.

The new owners continued to develop the business until Prohibition forced it to return to medicinal and religious wines, which were still permitted. This shift helped Brotherhood remain open throughout a period when many other vineyards and wineries may have closed their doors, preserving its status as the longest-running winemaking operation still in business. While Prohibition didn't last, Brotherhood certainly did. Fortunately, it also retained its previously bottled vintages, which allowed the the winery to celebrate Prohibition's end in 1933 with a half-million bottles of sparkling wine.