Forget The Classic Burger – Five Guys' Melty Secret Menu Item Will Change The Way You Order
There are tons of secret menu items you can order at Five Guys, including a double grilled cheeseburger if you're in the market for an ultra-hearty meal. This is actually a spin on another Five Guys viral classic, the grilled cheeseburger, which can be created by adding a patty to the chain's grilled cheese sandwich.
Five Guys' grilled cheese sandwiches differ from its burgers in that they're served on an inside-out bun to create a glorious texture contrast between the gooey cheese and seared, crispy bread. On the other hand, this much-loved fast-food joint serves its burgers on traditional sesame seed buns, which are toasted for added crispness.
Adding two patties to the chain's grilled cheese might seem like overkill, but it's just the thing to satisfy even the most ravenous diners. In addition to the double patties, you get more cheese with the restaurant's grilled cheese sandwich than its burgers, amplifying the meltiness of this secret menu item. You're also free to add as many toppings as you'd like. The options include pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and jalapeños, plus condiments like ketchup, mayonnaise, barbecue sauce, and mustard.
How to hack a meatier, cheesier burger
Five Guys has dominated the burger industry thanks to its ample toppings and delicious french fries. However, the restaurant is often criticized for how expensive its items are, and this is something to keep in mind when hacking a grilled double cheeseburger.
According to the Five Guys app, a grilled cheese sandwich costs $6.39, and adding a patty costs an extra $2.20, for a total of $8.58. Requesting two patties brings the total to $10.79, which is about the same as the chain's cheeseburger. Keep in mind that prices vary by location, so your cost may be a bit higher or lower depending on where you call home.
If you're okay with a bit of a price hike, the next hurdle to this menu item is availability. It's true you can customize a Five Guys burger in a multitude of ways, but secret menu items are another beast altogether. Some consider the practice rude, as it forces overworked fast-food employees to make an unofficial, unfamiliar item. Some restaurants may even restrict staff from granting secret menu requests, which is a possibility at establishments run by franchisees. (Five Guys operates franchises as well as corporate-owned restaurants). Your best bet is to place your grilled double cheeseburger order with politeness, and don't take it too hard if it can't be fulfilled.