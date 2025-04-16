Forget The Classic Burger – Five Guys' Melty Secret Menu Item Will Change The Way You Order

There are tons of secret menu items you can order at Five Guys, including a double grilled cheeseburger if you're in the market for an ultra-hearty meal. This is actually a spin on another Five Guys viral classic, the grilled cheeseburger, which can be created by adding a patty to the chain's grilled cheese sandwich.

Five Guys' grilled cheese sandwiches differ from its burgers in that they're served on an inside-out bun to create a glorious texture contrast between the gooey cheese and seared, crispy bread. On the other hand, this much-loved fast-food joint serves its burgers on traditional sesame seed buns, which are toasted for added crispness.

Adding two patties to the chain's grilled cheese might seem like overkill, but it's just the thing to satisfy even the most ravenous diners. In addition to the double patties, you get more cheese with the restaurant's grilled cheese sandwich than its burgers, amplifying the meltiness of this secret menu item. You're also free to add as many toppings as you'd like. The options include pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and jalapeños, plus condiments like ketchup, mayonnaise, barbecue sauce, and mustard.

