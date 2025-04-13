This Massive Wendy's Burger Is A Meat Lover's Dream, If You Can Get One

Because of perceived exclusivity, ordering something off of a restaurant's secret menu can feel a little naughty. In most cases, of course, these offerings aren't particularly untoward — though some can get a little wacky (and in case you're curious, we've ranked the six best and six worst secret menu items). Wendy's, however, has a burger on its secret menu that can only be described as a monster.

Advertisement

Undoubtedly one of the biggest fast food burgers in history, Wendy's T-Rex burger features nine burger patties, each topped with its own slice of cheese, and the top patty is loaded with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion. The heaping pile of meat reportedly clocks in at an impressive 2 pounds and 4 ounces and would likely be impossible for any human to take a proper bite out of.

That much beef may seem a little obscene, but it was never actually designed for human consumption. The burger appeared as a spoof ad in Sports Illustrated back in 2004, but when some hungry Wendy's patrons actually tried to order it, one location in Canada rose to the occasion. Using the photo from the ad as a promo poster, the Wendy's staff at a location in Brandon, one of the larger cities in Manitoba, sold the beast of a burger for $21.99 CAD. But the brightest stars always burn the fastest. Corporate put a stop to the fun in 2013 after word about the beast of a burger started spreading across the internet.

Advertisement