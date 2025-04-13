This Massive Wendy's Burger Is A Meat Lover's Dream, If You Can Get One
Because of perceived exclusivity, ordering something off of a restaurant's secret menu can feel a little naughty. In most cases, of course, these offerings aren't particularly untoward — though some can get a little wacky (and in case you're curious, we've ranked the six best and six worst secret menu items). Wendy's, however, has a burger on its secret menu that can only be described as a monster.
Undoubtedly one of the biggest fast food burgers in history, Wendy's T-Rex burger features nine burger patties, each topped with its own slice of cheese, and the top patty is loaded with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion. The heaping pile of meat reportedly clocks in at an impressive 2 pounds and 4 ounces and would likely be impossible for any human to take a proper bite out of.
That much beef may seem a little obscene, but it was never actually designed for human consumption. The burger appeared as a spoof ad in Sports Illustrated back in 2004, but when some hungry Wendy's patrons actually tried to order it, one location in Canada rose to the occasion. Using the photo from the ad as a promo poster, the Wendy's staff at a location in Brandon, one of the larger cities in Manitoba, sold the beast of a burger for $21.99 CAD. But the brightest stars always burn the fastest. Corporate put a stop to the fun in 2013 after word about the beast of a burger started spreading across the internet.
Some people are transforming Dave's Triple into a T-Rex burger
Though Wendy's never came right out and said it, the T-Rex burger was cancelled in the name of public health. Barb Barker, a representative from the location selling the 3,000-calorie burger, gave a statement to ABC News in 2013 confirming that the promotional poster with the image of the burger had been pulled from the store. Though she condemned the monstrosity of a sandwich, in the same breath, she left a little glimmer of hope. "We do serve hamburgers and patties the way our customers would like them," she said. "An extra patty is an option on a burger, just like extra tomato, extra onions, extra cheese or no mayo."
The T-Rex burger is one of the 14 burgers you can only get off of secret menus, and some ambitious eaters took Barker's words as a challenge to build their own T-Rex burger. In August 2024, TikTok creator @joeoheats posted a video with their bespoke T-Rex burger, created from a Dave's Triple with six extra patties. (Don't forget to add cheese for the full experience.) In 2013, when Wendy's put a stop to the T-Rex burger, a team of writers at NPR had the same idea, ordering three triples and smashing them together. They were reportedly impressed with its tastiness, calling it "inexplicably good." As the writers mused, perhaps the combination of more meat and less bun made the sandwich taste better than the average burger.