The Olive Garden Menu Hack To Scoring A Breadstick Box
It's no surprise that breadsticks earned the No. 1 spot in our ranking of Olive Garden side dishes from worst to best. The appeal lies in their simplicity, as delicious Olive Garden breadsticks consist of little more than fresh-baked bread, melty butter, and a sprinkling of garlic salt. While customers are free to enjoy unlimited breadsticks when dining at the chain, those placing to-go orders will naturally get a fixed number of sticks. However, if you want to increase the number of breadsticks you receive with your order, it's worth trying an ingenious hack that comes courtesy of TikTok user @mrgentlemans_vault.
@mrgentlemans_vault
Someone please come and stop me from eating all of these...😈 #food #comedy #foryou #italian #foodporn
According to the video's creator, ordering two large cups of Alfredo sauce results in a veritable "gift box" of breadsticks. The poster fails to mention how many sticks they actually received with their order, but according to the restaurant's website, a large order of dipping sauce is accompanied by eight breadsticks. That means Olive Garden's gift box likely contains at least 16 breadsticks. It's worth mentioning, though, that your local Olive Garden might do things a bit differently, so this hack may not be available to all breadstick lovers.
Tips for using Olive Garden's breadstick hack
Properly navigating Olive Garden's menu is vital for pulling off this breadstick gift box hack. A section of the online menu features a large side order of Alfredo sauce, but customers don't receive breadsticks with this item. Instead, you must order the chain's dipping sauces, which are accompanied by eight breadsticks in a large order and four breadsticks in a regular one. There's also the matter of what to do with so many breadsticks, as you definitely don't want these precious items to go to waste.
In the TikTok clip, @mrgentlemans_vault jokingly says, "There's nothing stopping me from eating the entire thing." However, there's no need to resort to such drastic measures. These sticks make excellent croutons when toasted, and you can even pulverize your garlicky croutons to add some texture to mac and cheese. Leftover Olive Garden breadsticks can also be sliced in half and stuffed with cheese and pepperoni or even be converted into a savory bun perfect for pairing with hot dogs or sausages. If you can't wait to experiment with this breadstick hack, be sure to check out our other Olive Garden secret menu items and hacks you need to try.