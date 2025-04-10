The Olive Garden Menu Hack To Scoring A Breadstick Box

It's no surprise that breadsticks earned the No. 1 spot in our ranking of Olive Garden side dishes from worst to best. The appeal lies in their simplicity, as delicious Olive Garden breadsticks consist of little more than fresh-baked bread, melty butter, and a sprinkling of garlic salt. While customers are free to enjoy unlimited breadsticks when dining at the chain, those placing to-go orders will naturally get a fixed number of sticks. However, if you want to increase the number of breadsticks you receive with your order, it's worth trying an ingenious hack that comes courtesy of TikTok user @mrgentlemans_vault.

Advertisement

According to the video's creator, ordering two large cups of Alfredo sauce results in a veritable "gift box" of breadsticks. The poster fails to mention how many sticks they actually received with their order, but according to the restaurant's website, a large order of dipping sauce is accompanied by eight breadsticks. That means Olive Garden's gift box likely contains at least 16 breadsticks. It's worth mentioning, though, that your local Olive Garden might do things a bit differently, so this hack may not be available to all breadstick lovers.