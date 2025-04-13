Are There Any Hot Dogs That Aren't Actually Processed?

There's no denying that processed food gets a lot of criticism these days — often with good reason. A subset of so-called "ultraprocessed foods" like ice cream, soft drinks, and salty packaged snacks have been linked to higher risks of various health problems, ranging from heart disease to mental health issues. Understandably, many consumers are looking to eliminate as many processed products from their diet as possible. However, when it comes to hot dogs, is that even possible? The answer is no, but there are some important caveats health-conscious hot dog fans should know.

First, it's vital to define what "processed" really means. When applied broadly to food, "processed" can mean food that's altered in any way from its original state, whether by methods that substantially change the food, such as pickling, curing, and dehydrating, or simple modifications like cutting or freezing. By this definition, all hot dogs — without exception — are processed.

Many people may not know much about how hot dogs are really made (and may not want to). Still, without fail, the process includes chopping up meat trimmings into a uniform mix, which is then typically pumped into a natural or artificial casing and fully cooked before hitting your grocery store or butcher's meat case. Regardless of what else happens in the process, this qualifies hot dogs as processed foods.

