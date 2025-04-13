The High-Quality Sausage Brand You Should Always Add To Your Cart

Organic Prairie's story began in 1996, when a group of independent farmers came together with a shared goal: to raise animals in a way that prioritized the health of farmers, consumers, animals, and the land. At the time, there were no USDA organic standards for meat. In fact, the term "organic meat" had not even been officially defined, which led to an innovative marketing campaign run by Organic Prairie. The campaign highlighted that the brand was not legally allowed to call its products organic, despite the consistent sustainable practices. The co-op eventually worked with the USDA to develop a high standard for organic meat, becoming the United States' first official organic meat company. Being USDA certified organic, Organic Prairie is required to continue to follow standards set involving animal welfare, hormone and pesticide usage, and even soil quality. What started as a small, local effort to protect organic farming evolved into a nationwide operation, with pasture-raised meat now delivered to all 50 states and available online and in stores

These top-notch standards translate to a premium taste as well, with one verified customer commenting on the brand's website, "We loved this sausage. We were delighted to find organic pork that is so tasty." While another certified patron shares, "The sausages were great and tasted wonderful, it's a completely different taste than non-organic."

Organic Prairie's offerings go beyond sausages, with bestsellers including grass-fed ground beef, lean ground chicken, and pork loin roast. At Organic Prairie's various partner farms, the animals are pasture-fed and humanely raised, and the farmers are part of a larger progressive movement to prioritize responsible farming, proving that sustainability and taste should not be mutually exclusive.

