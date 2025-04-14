There's No Such Thing As A PF Chang's Apple Tort

There are some menu items that you should never order from P.F. Chang's, including ho-hum offerings like kung pao chicken and fried rice. However, there's another dish that customers are deterred from ordering — but not out of concern for its quality. Claims of P.F. Chang's secret menu apple tort have been around for a while now, and this unofficial dessert, which has been likened to apple pie, has garnered lots of interest from diners eager to try it for themselves. Sadly, we've confirmed that no such sweet treat exists at the chain — or elsewhere in the world of appley confections.

Mashed reached out to a public relations representative with P.F. Chang's, who informed us the apple tort is not on the menu. In fact, there's no real evidence that apple torts are actually a thing that exists. There are apple pies, of course, and apple tortes, which are cake-like Bavarian confections, and classic apple tarts that are similar to apple pies but without the top crust. Some online recipes use the word "tort" to describe a traditional torte confection, and it's likely that the two terms became merged over time. The word tort also describes an incident of civil wrongdoing, in which case, concocting an online rumor about a delicious apple dessert that doesn't exist should be an actionable offense.

