This Is What Whole Foods Market Does With Its Leftover Food

In 2024, a concept similar to the one used to create Nourishing our Neighborhoods was introduced on a more individual level. Whole Foods teamed up with the social impact group Too Good To Go, which helps link folks looking for food with businesses looking to get rid of surplus in a sustainable way. The program allows people to use an app to buy surprise bags of the store's prepared food or bakery items for a discounted price.

There's another way the specialty grocer utilizes unsold goods, and it acts as a remedy for the issue surrounding "ugly food." People disconnected from growing food may hold the opinion that food is only edible if it looks perfect. This has led to Americans throwing out 20 billion pounds of edible food annually. In response to this outrageous waste, online grocers like Misfits Market emerged, selling this ugly food to shoppers who still see value in it. In a similar fashion, Whole Foods buys cosmetically flawed produce that wouldn't typically sell on the grocery store floor and uses it to whip up its tasty prepared meals. The grocery store chain will also pull items that aren't selling as well from its own stock and use them the same way.

If repurposing or donation isn't an option, the food is ground up on-site using a special, industrial-strength food grinder called Grind2Energy. The slurry is then processed by facilities that can convert the resulting gas into energy.