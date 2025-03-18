Here's What Aldi Does With Its Leftover Food Supplies
In 2023, 47.4 million Americans lived in households that lacked sufficient access to nutrient-rich and affordable food sources. Food insecurity in the U.S. may even become more pronounced in light of increasingly expensive grocery staples like coffee and beef, a likely outcome of President Donald Trump's plan to enact tariffs on imported products. Proving that there's more to appreciate about Aldi than its seemingly endless ways to save money, the chain takes the problem of food waste seriously and has partnered with Feeding America to find viable solutions for its leftover food supplies.
According to the Aldi website, the chain's donation program is key in its mission. Here's how it works: Aldi provides "unsaleable products still safe for consumption" to local food banks to ensure that individuals and families in need have access to no-cost foodstuffs. While Aldi doesn't specify what it means by unsaleable products, that typically means items that are beyond their sell-by date, items with damaged packaging, and products that have been discontinued. Feeding America operates more than 200 food banks throughout the U.S., allowing Aldi to take items that would otherwise go to waste and put them to good use feeding the less fortunate.
Other ways that Aldi tackles leftover food in its stores
Feeding America has designated Aldi as one of its Visionary Partners, an honor reserved for donors who've met a minimum contribution limit. To be considered a Visionary Partner, a business or organization must provide Feeding America with a minimum of 40 million pounds of food or a minimum monetary donation of $4 million (or a joint donation of 20 million pounds of food and $2 million). Aldi also supports the organization in its disaster relief efforts and sent out 30,000 boxes of food in 2024 alone to help those experiencing emergencies and natural disasters.
Of course, some leftover food can't be donated to food banks due to issues like spoilage. Fortunately, Aldi has a plan for these items as well, as inedible foodstuffs at the chain are contributed to organic recycling programs. This process entails converting organic waste into usable items, such as things like animal feed and compost for plants. Despite the fact these programs are only established in select Aldi locations, the chain was able to recycle more than 1.9 million pounds of food waste in 2021. Aldi is eyeing some big changes in 2025, including a push towards using recyclable, reusable, and compostable packaging exclusively. This illustrates the company's continued commitment to making a positive impact.