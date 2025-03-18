Here's What Aldi Does With Its Leftover Food Supplies

In 2023, 47.4 million Americans lived in households that lacked sufficient access to nutrient-rich and affordable food sources. Food insecurity in the U.S. may even become more pronounced in light of increasingly expensive grocery staples like coffee and beef, a likely outcome of President Donald Trump's plan to enact tariffs on imported products. Proving that there's more to appreciate about Aldi than its seemingly endless ways to save money, the chain takes the problem of food waste seriously and has partnered with Feeding America to find viable solutions for its leftover food supplies.

Advertisement

According to the Aldi website, the chain's donation program is key in its mission. Here's how it works: Aldi provides "unsaleable products still safe for consumption" to local food banks to ensure that individuals and families in need have access to no-cost foodstuffs. While Aldi doesn't specify what it means by unsaleable products, that typically means items that are beyond their sell-by date, items with damaged packaging, and products that have been discontinued. Feeding America operates more than 200 food banks throughout the U.S., allowing Aldi to take items that would otherwise go to waste and put them to good use feeding the less fortunate.