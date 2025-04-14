The Only 4 Days A Year You Can't Shop At Aldi
When the first Aldi store opened in the U.S. in 1976, Americans had to get used to the spartan, bring-your-own-box-or-bag style of shopping. In 2025, however, it seems this type of efficiency keeps customers coming back for more. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) for 2025, which relies on data from roughly 41,00 shoppers, people in most regions of the country rate Aldi highly. With the supermarket chain acquiring a sort of cult following in recent years, it could be a major disappointment for fans when they can't peruse the aisles at their own convenience. Fortunately, there are only four days out of the year when Aldi is closed for business.
While you can typically count on Aldi maintaining its regular business hours, the grocery store does sometimes close to let its employees observe popular holidays. This includes Christmas, New Years Day, Thanksgiving, and Easter. So, folks who plan to load up on April 2025's best Aldi finds won't be able to make a last-minute run on Easter Sunday.
Closures mean time off for employees
It's comforting to know that, other than on four major holidays, we can pretty much always count on Aldi being open for our shopping needs. However, there are several other days when special hours may apply. According to Aldi, those are Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Because store hours tend to be based on factors like demand and staffing, checking your location's hours on the website's store locator is the best way to be sure you get there in time. (If there isn't a location near you yet, just wait. Aldi plans to open upwards of 225 new stores in 2025.)
Aldi isn't the only major grocery store that observes major holidays. Publix shuts its doors on Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter. Meanwhile, Costco closes for seven different holidays, including Christmas, New Year's Day, Easter, Labor Day, and Memorial Day as well as Christmas Eve. If you find you are in dire need of a chocolate refill this Easter Sunday, there are a few stores that keep their doors open, including Kroger and Trader Joe's.