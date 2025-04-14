The Only 4 Days A Year You Can't Shop At Aldi

When the first Aldi store opened in the U.S. in 1976, Americans had to get used to the spartan, bring-your-own-box-or-bag style of shopping. In 2025, however, it seems this type of efficiency keeps customers coming back for more. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) for 2025, which relies on data from roughly 41,00 shoppers, people in most regions of the country rate Aldi highly. With the supermarket chain acquiring a sort of cult following in recent years, it could be a major disappointment for fans when they can't peruse the aisles at their own convenience. Fortunately, there are only four days out of the year when Aldi is closed for business.

While you can typically count on Aldi maintaining its regular business hours, the grocery store does sometimes close to let its employees observe popular holidays. This includes Christmas, New Years Day, Thanksgiving, and Easter. So, folks who plan to load up on April 2025's best Aldi finds won't be able to make a last-minute run on Easter Sunday.