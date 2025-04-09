A Decades-Old Florida Burger Chain Shuts Down All Locations

While it might not be a household name in the rest of the country, Florida's fast-casual restaurant chain Evos Feel Great Food was a staple of Tampa Bay culinary culture. Sadly, the establishment appears to be completely shut down, as Business Observer reported in April 2025 that its last three locations shuttered without notice. The restaurant has been in business for more than three decades and was well appreciated by those seeking more wholesome versions of their favorite fast food items, such as burgers, wraps, shakes, and fries.

Evos Feel Great Food got its start in 1994 and was notable for its use of ovens (as opposed to fryers) when preparing menu items. Just 13 years after its founding, the restaurant was eyeing massive expansion involving more than 200 locations situated throughout the Western region of the U.S. Although this expansion never took place, Evos Feel Great Food remained a popular chain within Tampa Bay. As shared by Business Observer, Michael Jeffers, founder of Evos Feel Great Food (along with Alkis Crassas and Dino Lambridis), stated, "We've enjoyed this chapter of our lives immensely, but all good things come to an end ... We're thankful for the opportunity to serve our community, which has rewarded us many times over." So far, 2025 has proven to be a bad year for beloved chain restaurants, as establishments like TGI Fridays, Denny's, and several others have experienced serious setbacks, including bankruptcy and closures.

