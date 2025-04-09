A Decades-Old Florida Burger Chain Shuts Down All Locations
While it might not be a household name in the rest of the country, Florida's fast-casual restaurant chain Evos Feel Great Food was a staple of Tampa Bay culinary culture. Sadly, the establishment appears to be completely shut down, as Business Observer reported in April 2025 that its last three locations shuttered without notice. The restaurant has been in business for more than three decades and was well appreciated by those seeking more wholesome versions of their favorite fast food items, such as burgers, wraps, shakes, and fries.
Evos Feel Great Food got its start in 1994 and was notable for its use of ovens (as opposed to fryers) when preparing menu items. Just 13 years after its founding, the restaurant was eyeing massive expansion involving more than 200 locations situated throughout the Western region of the U.S. Although this expansion never took place, Evos Feel Great Food remained a popular chain within Tampa Bay. As shared by Business Observer, Michael Jeffers, founder of Evos Feel Great Food (along with Alkis Crassas and Dino Lambridis), stated, "We've enjoyed this chapter of our lives immensely, but all good things come to an end ... We're thankful for the opportunity to serve our community, which has rewarded us many times over." So far, 2025 has proven to be a bad year for beloved chain restaurants, as establishments like TGI Fridays, Denny's, and several others have experienced serious setbacks, including bankruptcy and closures.
The market for healthy burgers might just be dwindling
While it's true that many Americans express a desire to eat healthier these days, most people don't look for healthy eating options at their favorite fast food restaurants. Chipotle's salad bowl, McDonald's Egg McMuffin, and other fast food orders are surprisingly good for you, but keep in mind that these establishments also offer less-healthy items alongside their more nutritious fare. On the other hand, Evos Feel Great Food's dogged commitment to only serving items with fewer calories and less fat, while noble, hampered its ability to appeal to a wide range of customers. While only the owners know for sure, it's likely that the lack of options factored into the restaurant's closure.
However, this doesn't explain why the establishment closed its remaining locations in quick succession and without prior notice. The statement issued by Michael Jeffers doesn't address the cause of the closures, nor is information available on the business' Instagram or Facebook pages. On both platforms, the last post, which featured a special deal promotion, was from February 2025. Evos Feel Great Food will definitely be missed (as one Instagram commenter put it, "You can't shut down!!!!!!!!!!"), and one wonders whether the ever-increasing cost of fast food will negatively impact other popular establishments.