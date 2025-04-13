One-Skillet Cheesy Ground Chicken Pasta Recipe

Satisfying, straightforward to make, and packed with protein, this cheesy ground chicken pasta by recipe developer Catherine Brookes is everything we look for in a weeknight dinner. And, when a meal can be made in just one skillet, it instantly scores bonus points. If you love chicken, but typically reach for chicken breasts, this dish offers a fun new way to incorporate ground chicken — a flavorful, lean meat — into your everyday eating. Ground chicken cooks up quickly, and using it ensures that every bite of the finished dish is full of delicious, savory flavor.

Here, we pair the ground chicken and penne pasta with a selection of basic but transformative ingredients, many of which you'll likely already have in your pantry and fridge. Diced onions and minced garlic add plenty of aromatic goodness, while tomato paste adds sweetness and tang. Heavy cream give the sauce a luscious finish, and chicken broth ties all of the flavors together. The final, but absolutely essential step, is scattering the hot, saucy pasta with a medley of cheeses, which creates a gorgeously melty layer on top. Then, it's ready to garnish with some fresh herbs and serve with sides of your choice.