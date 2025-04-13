One-Skillet Cheesy Ground Chicken Pasta Recipe
Satisfying, straightforward to make, and packed with protein, this cheesy ground chicken pasta by recipe developer Catherine Brookes is everything we look for in a weeknight dinner. And, when a meal can be made in just one skillet, it instantly scores bonus points. If you love chicken, but typically reach for chicken breasts, this dish offers a fun new way to incorporate ground chicken — a flavorful, lean meat — into your everyday eating. Ground chicken cooks up quickly, and using it ensures that every bite of the finished dish is full of delicious, savory flavor.
Here, we pair the ground chicken and penne pasta with a selection of basic but transformative ingredients, many of which you'll likely already have in your pantry and fridge. Diced onions and minced garlic add plenty of aromatic goodness, while tomato paste adds sweetness and tang. Heavy cream give the sauce a luscious finish, and chicken broth ties all of the flavors together. The final, but absolutely essential step, is scattering the hot, saucy pasta with a medley of cheeses, which creates a gorgeously melty layer on top. Then, it's ready to garnish with some fresh herbs and serve with sides of your choice.
Gather the ingredients to make this one-skillet cheesy ground chicken pasta recipe
This easy one pan recipe begins with ground chicken and diced onion, which are cooked in a little olive oil. Next, you'll need minced garlic, tomato paste, Italian herbs, red pepper flakes, salt, and black pepper. Then, there's chicken broth, heavy cream, and penne pasta. Once everything has simmered on the stovetop, scatter over grated Parmesan, plus some shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. There's also the option to garnish with some chopped fresh parsley before serving, if desired.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Add the olive oil to a large, high-sided skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Saute the chicken and onion
Add the diced onion and ground chicken and saute for about 10 minutes, until the onion has softened and the chicken is cooked through.
Step 3: Add garlic, tomato paste, and seasonings
Stir in the garlic, tomato paste, Italian herbs, red pepper flakes, and some salt and pepper to taste. Stir well and cook for another 2 minutes.
Step 4: Add the broth, cream, and pasta
Pour in the chicken broth and cream, and add the pasta. Stir well.
Step 5: Simmer
Bring everything to a boil, then leave to simmer, covered, for 10-12 minutes, or until the pasta the pasta is al dente.
Step 6: Melt on the cheese
Scatter over the cheeses and leave on the heat until melted.
Step 7: Garnish and serve
To serve, top with fresh parsley and extra black pepper if desired.
Loaded with ground chicken and penne pasta, this cheesy one-skillet dish comes together in just over 30 minutes.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 pound ground chicken
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon Italian herbs
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- 3 cups chicken broth
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 8 ounces penne pasta
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ⅓ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- ⅓ cup shredded cheddar cheese
Optional Ingredients
- Chopped fresh parsley, to garnish
Directions
- Add the olive oil to a large, high-sided skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the diced onion and ground chicken and saute for about 10 minutes, until the onion has softened and the chicken is cooked through.
- Stir in the garlic, tomato paste, Italian herbs, red pepper flakes, and some salt and pepper to taste. Stir well and cook for another 2 minutes.
- Pour in the chicken broth and cream, and add the pasta. Stir well.
- Bring everything to a boil, then leave to simmer, covered, for 10-12 minutes, or until the pasta the pasta is al dente.
- Scatter over the cheeses and leave on the heat until melted.
- To serve, top with fresh parsley and extra black pepper if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|775
|Total Fat
|40.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|171.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|58.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.5 g
|Total Sugars
|8.9 g
|Sodium
|1,113.2 mg
|Protein
|44.0 g
Could I add some extra veggies to this cheesy ground chicken pasta?
While diced onion is the perfect base here, but you can absolutely bulk the dish out with some extra veggies if desired. Carrots, celery, bell pepper, or broccoli florets could all be diced and sauteed together with the onion (just add the ground chicken once the veg has softened). If you fancy tossing in some quicker-cooking vegetables like zucchini or asparagus, add these when the onion is about half way through cooking. Peas and corn (frozen or canned) also make fantastic additions. These can be stirred in when you add the broth and left to simmer with the pasta.
Another vegetable that would work brilliantly in this ground chicken pasta is mushroom. It's best to saute sliced mushrooms in a separate pan to prevent sogginess, or you can cook them in the same skillet and set them aside before cooking the onion and ground chicken. Or, to boost the ground chicken pasta with some nutritious greens, add a handful of spinach or kale in the last two to three minutes of simmering, and allow the leaves to wilt down before stirring them through the sauce.
What sides pair well with this cheesy chicken pasta dish?
Of course, bread is always the perfect accompaniment for mopping up a creamy, tomatoey pasta sauce. Our go-to recommendation for serving alongside any cheesy pasta dish is garlic bread, but anything crusty like a baguette or Italian loaf would be equally wonderful. Or, if you're in the mood for something lighter, serving the pasta with a fresh side salad is a great idea. Go for a rainbow of veggies, such as in this avocado tomato salad, or amp up the crunch with fresh apple and toasted pepitas, which feature in our sweet kale salad recipe.
You can bring more sophisticated vibes with your choice of sides, too. Dishes like prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, Parmesan roasted green beans, or hot honey-glazed carrots would all fit beautifully alongside the savory flavors of the pasta. We also love serving a vibrant panzanella as a side, which offers a delightful combination of crunchy and tender textures.