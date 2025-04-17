Here's Why Aldi's Seafood Is So Cheap
Fish and other types of seafood are a great dinner option. Daily intake of certain types of fish is associated with some impressive benefits, including improved cognitive function and a decreased risk of heart disease. Additionally, many types of fish and seafood are just incredibly tasty. The only real drawback is the price, but Aldi is here to save dinner with its affordable selection of fresh and frozen seafood.
If you're not convinced, let's crunch some numbers. While prices and availability will vary, our local Aldi is currently offering farmed Norwegian Atlantic salmon for $10.99 per pound, while another local grocery store prices its Faroe Island salmon (a type of farm-raised fish from the Northeast Atlantic Ocean) at $16.99 per pound.
You can't beat a bargain like that, but there is the question of why Aldi's seafood is so much more affordable than other grocery chains. The answer has much to do with Aldi's unique way of doing things, as illustrated by factors like quarter deposits on shopping carts and the chain's preference for private label goods. These cost-saving factors reduce prices all over the store, but Aldi's direct sourcing of its private-brand seafood gives the chain greater control over pricing and quality. It also allows Aldi to work with fisheries that sustainably source their seafood, which helps prevent overfishing and other negative environmental effects.
Despite its affordability, Aldi strives to stock quality seafood
Aldi has expressed an ongoing commitment to offer customers an expansive selection of low-cost seafood and other reasonably priced products. However, that doesn't mean you should expect subpar quality, as the store's seafood selection is quite delicious. We can attest to the quality of Aldi fish in particular; the fresh trout and salmon are in constant dinner rotation in this writer's household. But many others also hold a favorable opinion of the store's seafood.
On Reddit, a commenter states, "I've been buying the coho salmon for years. I think it's very good and the price is excellent. I also buy the trout and tilapia." Another person praises the affordability of the chain's fish, saying, "My Aldi has 50% off salmon nearly every time I go. It's awesome." In another Reddit thread, Aldi's frozen tempura shrimp is described as "crunchy, delicious, a pleasure to eat."
At one point, Aldi even offered a whole, pre-cooked 1-pound lobster, which was met with some trepidation but still received praise. According to one Redditor, "We had them and they were great! We are very picky, too, and we were skeptical." To ensure your next shopping excursion is a seafood success, see our list of the types of fish you should be buying from Aldi (and the ones you should avoid).