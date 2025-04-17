Here's Why Aldi's Seafood Is So Cheap

Fish and other types of seafood are a great dinner option. Daily intake of certain types of fish is associated with some impressive benefits, including improved cognitive function and a decreased risk of heart disease. Additionally, many types of fish and seafood are just incredibly tasty. The only real drawback is the price, but Aldi is here to save dinner with its affordable selection of fresh and frozen seafood.

Advertisement

If you're not convinced, let's crunch some numbers. While prices and availability will vary, our local Aldi is currently offering farmed Norwegian Atlantic salmon for $10.99 per pound, while another local grocery store prices its Faroe Island salmon (a type of farm-raised fish from the Northeast Atlantic Ocean) at $16.99 per pound.

You can't beat a bargain like that, but there is the question of why Aldi's seafood is so much more affordable than other grocery chains. The answer has much to do with Aldi's unique way of doing things, as illustrated by factors like quarter deposits on shopping carts and the chain's preference for private label goods. These cost-saving factors reduce prices all over the store, but Aldi's direct sourcing of its private-brand seafood gives the chain greater control over pricing and quality. It also allows Aldi to work with fisheries that sustainably source their seafood, which helps prevent overfishing and other negative environmental effects.

Advertisement