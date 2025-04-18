The Aldi Canned Meat Under $1 You Should Probably Leave At The Store

Canned proteins can be a lifesaver, whether you're looking for a versatile, always-ready centerpiece or simply trying to save money. However, Aldi shoppers should be aware that not all of the chain's canned meats are worth their money, even at the typically low prices. One in particular stood out (in a bad way) to us: Brookdale Vienna sausage.

When Mashed ranked foods you can buy at Aldi under $1 from worst to best, this distinctive item came in last place. At our reviewer's location, a 4.6-ounce can cost just 85 cents. The skinless sausage is made from chicken, beef, and pork packed in chicken broth. Our reviewer judged it and other Aldi items based on a single bite each. The criteria included taste, texture, and how the freshness stacked up against that of other products.

While this item might seem like a bargain, the reviewer summed up the product succinctly: "The good news is, these taste just like Vienna sausages ... which is also the bad news." For those unfamiliar, many describe Vienna sausages as similar to small, canned hot dogs, though softer in texture with a somewhat polarizing flavor. Unfortunately for Brookdale's version, even the taste-tester's adult children critiqued it as "kind of gross" despite having liked the sausages as kids.

