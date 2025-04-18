The Aldi Canned Meat Under $1 You Should Probably Leave At The Store
Canned proteins can be a lifesaver, whether you're looking for a versatile, always-ready centerpiece or simply trying to save money. However, Aldi shoppers should be aware that not all of the chain's canned meats are worth their money, even at the typically low prices. One in particular stood out (in a bad way) to us: Brookdale Vienna sausage.
When Mashed ranked foods you can buy at Aldi under $1 from worst to best, this distinctive item came in last place. At our reviewer's location, a 4.6-ounce can cost just 85 cents. The skinless sausage is made from chicken, beef, and pork packed in chicken broth. Our reviewer judged it and other Aldi items based on a single bite each. The criteria included taste, texture, and how the freshness stacked up against that of other products.
While this item might seem like a bargain, the reviewer summed up the product succinctly: "The good news is, these taste just like Vienna sausages ... which is also the bad news." For those unfamiliar, many describe Vienna sausages as similar to small, canned hot dogs, though softer in texture with a somewhat polarizing flavor. Unfortunately for Brookdale's version, even the taste-tester's adult children critiqued it as "kind of gross" despite having liked the sausages as kids.
Better alternatives on price and flavor
It's worth noting that while many Aldi food items are must-haves because they're a bargain compared to counterparts at other stores, that's not necessarily the case with Brookdale Vienna sausages. Walmart's Great Value brand Vienna sausages are even more affordable than the can our reviewer purchased, while better-known brands like Armour and Libby's are often just a few cents more.
Although these sausages were the only true meat under a buck in our ranking, other affordable proteins received mixed reviews. For example, the Northern Catch chunk light tuna in water only came in two spots ahead at No. 10 due to complaints about underwhelming flavor and little, if any, savings compared to other stores' tuna. However, vegetarian proteins like Dakota's Pride black and garbanzo beans scored much higher (No. 4 and 2 overall, respectively) for their versatility, value, and texture.
Meanwhile, shoppers can redirect their money to better products, like these Aldi foods that will be flying off shelves in 2025. Those include a variety of baked goods, coffee products, and even the unusual Tête De Moine cheese. Altogether, your taste buds (and those of anyone you're feeding) will thank you for making the switch and leaving this canned meat on the shelf, even with a price tag under $1.