5 Must-Have Aldi Food Items For First-Time Shoppers

If you're planning your first visit to Aldi, the most important thing to keep in mind (besides having to bring your own bags and a quarter to unlock a cart) is that a lot of the items that everyone raves about are only seasonal or may come and go sporadically. Themed weeks are among the best times to shop for global goodies. You'll want to check out Aldi's center aisles for weekly special buys on household goods, pet supplies, toys, and even food products. Holidays are also fun, especially if you're a fan of holiday-themed cheeses such as Halloween pumpkins and skulls or Easter eggs and chicks. If you're not shopping at the right time, though, there's no guarantee of finding any specific limited-time offer.

Because the store introduces new items every week, last week's specials may disappear to provide necessary shelf space. Fortunately, Aldi's not just a place for serendipity shoppers. While its attention-getting special items may be in constant rotation, much of what the store offers consists of standard produce, meat, dairy, frozen foods, and pantry items that are offered all through the year.

The following is an abbreviated list of our favorite cart fillers. While it was hard to choose just a few, we finally settled on one long-lasting salad staple, one easy entree, a couple of treats, and a fan-favorite budget beverage. Not only are these items always available, but none of them will put much of a dent in your wallet.