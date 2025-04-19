Deli Pasta Salad Always Tastes Better. Here's Why
There are certain dishes that can be a challenge to recreate at home, even if you have a good idea of what the ingredients are — and pasta salad is one of them. Even though the salad seems simple, it involves more than just cooked pasta and dressing.
Bob Bennett, head chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse, revealed the secret to Mashed — and you're in luck, because it'll level up any pasta salad recipe you have. "It really comes down to ingredients," says Bennett. "Better pasta, better vegetables." Quality is key for recreating this deli staple.
One keyword to look for in the pasta aisle is "bronze cut." While many pastas are made by pressing dough through metal plates (known as extruding), their bronze-cut counterparts pass through uncoated bronze plates that give pastas a slightly more porous, coarser texture. This is ideal for getting dressing to stick to noodles (meaning more flavor). And make sure to keep the same concept in mind when selecting noodle shape. Go for one that has lots of curves or grooves, all those little nooks and crannies that sauce can cling to, such as fusilli, farfalle, and cavatappi.
Make the most of your mix-ins
While the only two non-negotiable ingredients for pasta salad are the pasta and dressing, failing to consider all the extras might be one of the reasons your pasta salad isn't turning out how you want it. Thoughtfully chosen mix-ins are what take pasta salad from average to amazing, according to Bob Bennett. "It's really adding ingredients that add flavor. I really enjoy the idea of oil and vinegar-based pasta salads that have a nice balance of pasta to vegetables," he says.
While you may have grown up on pasta salads swimming in creamy mayo-based dressing, the oil and vinegar-based options that Bennett champions can be a flavorful alternative. Plus, there are certain ingredients that will automatically upgrade your pasta salad which can be incorporated into your dressing, like chili oil or balsamic vinegar. Adding fresh herbs can also enhance the flavor and aroma of your dressing.
Bennett advises that "vegetables like cucumber, corn, and peppers really help." Use the highest-quality, preferably in-season options you can find, as those will be the most flavorful. And remember to season every step of the way, adding spices and herbs to the vegetables and pasta itself, not just the dressing, to really craft a deli-worthy dish.