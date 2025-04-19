Deli Pasta Salad Always Tastes Better. Here's Why

There are certain dishes that can be a challenge to recreate at home, even if you have a good idea of what the ingredients are — and pasta salad is one of them. Even though the salad seems simple, it involves more than just cooked pasta and dressing.

Bob Bennett, head chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse, revealed the secret to Mashed — and you're in luck, because it'll level up any pasta salad recipe you have. "It really comes down to ingredients," says Bennett. "Better pasta, better vegetables." Quality is key for recreating this deli staple.

One keyword to look for in the pasta aisle is "bronze cut." While many pastas are made by pressing dough through metal plates (known as extruding), their bronze-cut counterparts pass through uncoated bronze plates that give pastas a slightly more porous, coarser texture. This is ideal for getting dressing to stick to noodles (meaning more flavor). And make sure to keep the same concept in mind when selecting noodle shape. Go for one that has lots of curves or grooves, all those little nooks and crannies that sauce can cling to, such as fusilli, farfalle, and cavatappi.

