14 Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Pasta Salad

If you're looking for something crowd pleasing to bring to a potluck or summer barbecue, look no further than pasta salad. Unlike lettuce, pasta doesn't wilt in the heat (a mandatory quality when you're making food for an outdoor summer gathering), and it's much more filling. Pasta salad also makes a great contribution because no two iterations of the dish are alike, meaning that even if another guest turns up with their version, it won't be redundant. You might use fusilli while they use macaroni. Theirs might be creamy while yours is vinegary. One of you might have focused on cheese and bacon while the other focused on vegetables. Pasta salad is infinitely adaptable. It can be healthy or indulgent, a main course or a side dish. Come to think of it, there aren't very many savory ingredients that don't work in pasta salad, and finding new ways to spice up the dish is simply a matter of imagination rather than resources.

That does not mean, however, that pasta salad is impossible to mess up. There are several tips to keep in mind if you want to learn how to make the ultimate pasta salad. For example, contrast and proportion are key. You don't want to end up with one overwhelming flavor or so many ingredients that you can barely spot the pasta. Before you start your next foray into the realm of pasta salad, keep reading to discover some of the best ingredients to include in your recipe.