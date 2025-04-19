Once-Struggling Pizza Chains That Made Unexpected Comebacks

Major pizza chains like Pizza Hut and Domino's have reached a level of expansion and popularity that makes them equipped to handle challenging periods and bounce back. Of course, they're not immune to setbacks. While some chains like California Pizza Kitchen have staged impressive comebacks after bankruptcies or pandemic-era struggles, others have not been as fortunate.

Pizza remains a staple in the American diet, with the average person eating it three times a month. However, it's also one of the most competitive industries in the U.S. The market is heavily saturated, with everyone after a slice of the action, from neighborhood mom-and-pop shops to classic New York joints and national chains.

Pizza is also a popular delivery meal. This gave pizzerias an advantage in the challenging COVID climate. As long as eateries could lean into the takeout model, they had a much stronger chance for survival. Naturally, some chains faced challenges before the health crisis, including declining quality and unexpected controversies. Yet, against the odds, a few struggling pizza chains managed to learn from their mistakes, realign, and make surprising comebacks: Cicis Pizza, Round Table Pizza, Papa John's, and Little Caesars.

