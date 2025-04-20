Ina Garten's Tips Will Help You Carve A Chicken In Minutes

Not every delicious meal requires innovative methods or cutting-edge equipment. When it comes to a classic dish like roast chicken, then simple, time-tested techniques like the proper way to carve make all the difference. For those looking to finesse their home-cooked bird, it makes sense to look to the masters for guidance. In this case, that's legendary celebrity chef Ina Garten, who tackles the straightforward yet critical topic in a video posted to her Instagram. She describes carving as "the hard part" compared to roasting but goes on to describe a relatively basic process.

After cutting the string tying the legs together, Garten uses a sharp knife to slice off the legs, wiggling the blade to find where the bone meets the body. This is the point where the legs separate most easily. Once removed, the thigh sections can be split into individual pieces.

Garten attacks the breast differently than many chefs, who typically cut thin strips off lengthwise while the breast remains attached to the ribcage. Instead, she removes the entire breast then slices it across the grain into chunks, with each holding onto its own patch of crispy skin. Finally, she removes the wings in the same fashion as the legs, moving the blade to find the connection. In just minutes, home cooks who follow this process will have efficiently deconstructed their birds, leaving little wasted meat behind.

