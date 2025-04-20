Ina Garten's Tips Will Help You Carve A Chicken In Minutes
Not every delicious meal requires innovative methods or cutting-edge equipment. When it comes to a classic dish like roast chicken, then simple, time-tested techniques like the proper way to carve make all the difference. For those looking to finesse their home-cooked bird, it makes sense to look to the masters for guidance. In this case, that's legendary celebrity chef Ina Garten, who tackles the straightforward yet critical topic in a video posted to her Instagram. She describes carving as "the hard part" compared to roasting but goes on to describe a relatively basic process.
After cutting the string tying the legs together, Garten uses a sharp knife to slice off the legs, wiggling the blade to find where the bone meets the body. This is the point where the legs separate most easily. Once removed, the thigh sections can be split into individual pieces.
Garten attacks the breast differently than many chefs, who typically cut thin strips off lengthwise while the breast remains attached to the ribcage. Instead, she removes the entire breast then slices it across the grain into chunks, with each holding onto its own patch of crispy skin. Finally, she removes the wings in the same fashion as the legs, moving the blade to find the connection. In just minutes, home cooks who follow this process will have efficiently deconstructed their birds, leaving little wasted meat behind.
Easy techniques open up countless meal possibilities
Once you've properly carved your roast chicken, it's easy to pair it with any number of side dishes for a quick, satisfying meal. Additionally, there's no limit to the dishes you can use it in, including Ina Garten's chicken chili. You can even prep the meat ahead of time, as it stays good for three to four days when refrigerated.
Don't just toss out the remaining carcass, though. It can be simmered in water with veggies, aromatics, and spices to create your own classic chicken stock, a flavorful way to minimize food waste and save money on your grocery bill. If you don't have time or a large enough carcass, you can freeze the remaining bones for future stock projects.
Keep this simple carving technique in mind the next time you make Garten's roast chicken recipe. Then, you'll be dining like the iconic chef in more ways than one!