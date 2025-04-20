California Foodies Flock To This Restaurant For Some Of The Best Bacon

Whether you're a Sweet Maple regular or visiting for the first time, chances are, you'll be wowed the moment your plate of Millionaire's Bacon hits the table. For $28, you can try the Sampler Platter, a quartet of extra-thick, perfectly chewy, flavored strips of bacon: original, citron, cinnamon, and rosemary. The Millionaire's Candy, priced at $15, presents four well-done candied bacon strips tucked in a mason jar like a savory, snackable bouquet.

Aside from the famous bacon, the Sweet Maple menu leans into Americana brunch favorites with playful, unexpected twists, including subtle nods to Korean cuisine. Fan favorites include the Bulgogi Scrambler with ribeye and gochujang, the Oscar Benedict with Dungeness crab (one of the most delicious varieties of crab) and cucumber wasabi hollandaise, the Big Hip deep-fried French toast, and an open-face salmon sandwich, along with a range of omelets and soufflé skillets served with ciabatta au levain toast.

The flagship San Francisco location boasts a 4.3-star rating on Yelp, with thousands of glowing reviews praising the friendly service, charming ambiance, and, of course, the delicious food. "The [Millionaire's Bacon] is irresistible. If you are a fan of sweet and salty (with a little bit of heat), tender bacon, it's worth sharing a plate with the table," reads one five-star review. Another customer, who designated Sweet Maple as "our favorite breakfast in town," advises arriving at a reasonable time: "Make sure to get there early ... a line out the door and around the corner is normal even a half hour after opening."

