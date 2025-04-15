Before Margaret Thatcher became Europe's first female prime minister, she was a research chemist — and one of her earliest projects is often cited as having a pretty sweet impact. But did she invent soft serve ice cream? Not quite. In fact, soft serve as we know it originated in the U.S. years before Thatcher entered the picture.

In 1934, New York ice cream vendor Tom Carvel made a serendipitous discovery when a flat tire forced him to sell melting ice cream from a roadside stand — and customers loved it. Realizing the potential of the smoother texture, Carvel coined a new product. A few years later, in 1938, Illinois dairy workers J.F. McCullough and his son Alex crafted their own proprietary soft serve recipe, leading to the opening of the first Dairy Queen in 1940.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, Thatcher was beginning her own career. After graduating from Oxford University in the 1940s, she took a job as a chemist at J. Lyons & Co., a British food manufacturer known for its innovations in processed foods. There, she joined a team working on food emulsifiers and aeration — and likely contributed to refining the aerated ice cream formulas gaining popularity in post-war Britain. So, while Thatcher didn't singlehandedly invent soft serve, her work helped improve and adapt it. By experimenting with overrun — a process that expands the ice cream's volume by flowing air into the mixture as it freezes — the team helped make soft serve fluffier, more affordable to produce, and easier to dispense from machines.

