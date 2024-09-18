Costco Soft Serve Vs Sam's Club Soft Serve: The Winner Is Clear

Sam's Club and Costco have been fierce rivals for decades. The similarities between the two warehouse stores are striking. Quite frankly, you would be hard-pressed to figure out which store is which based solely on a snapshot of the inside.

It's not just the towers of bulk goods and rows of items just begging to be purchased that create this members-only double vision. It is a fact that the two stores also bring surprisingly similar items to the table. Both Costco and Sam's Club offer dine-in and takeout from the companies' respective food outlets: Costco's food court and Sam's Club's café. In particular, each place offers soft serve.

People have big feelings about the Sam's Club versus Costco feud. I am here to put at least one small part of this battle to rest. I have pitted Costco food court soft serve ice cream and Sam's Club café soft serve frozen yogurt against each other in the ultimate battle.

I will be looking at the taste, quality, and quantity of the soft serve at each establishment. As a long-term ice cream connoisseur, I have ranked ice cream and other frozen desserts before, eaten a shocking amount of ice cream in a week, and also am an avid membership warehouse shopper. Who better to put these two to the test? This will be your ultimate guide to the world of membership warehouse soft serve.