11 Big Mistakes Everyone Makes With Deli Meat
Deli meat is a grocery store staple that many people add to their cart each week — and for good reason. This pre-cooked, pre-sliced lunch meat is convenient, relatively affordable, and fairly healthy, making it a must to have on hand for convenient meals.
Crowd favorites like turkey, ham, bologna, and chicken are versatile varieties and can be found in a wide range of classic recipes — everything from Italian sub sandwiches to chef salads rely on deli meat to impart extra flavor. But just because it's an ingredient people know and love, it doesn't mean that they're always using it properly.
From incorrect storage methods to missed opportunities for adding flavor, there are a few common problems you may encounter when it comes to deli meat. But luckily, a few simple swaps and small changes are all it takes to transform how you think of incorporating deli meat into any of your meals. Read on to discover the biggest mistakes everyone makes with deli meat so you can avoid them in your own kitchen.
1. Not storing deli meat in an airtight container
Though it can be tempting to leave your deli meat in the flimsy plastic bag from the grocery store, doing so can shorten its shelf life. Leaving the meat exposed to the air increases bacteria, which can, in turn, make your deli meat go bad faster.
Whether you get freshly cut cold cuts from the deli counter or opt for the prepackaged variety, once opened, you should repackage the meat in a resealable, airtight container. While a plastic bag does the trick, an airtight storage container is even better because you avoid the possibility of punctures. Glass containers are preferable to plastic because they're BPA-free and 100% recyclable.
Once packaged, keep the meat in the deli drawer of your refrigerator (if you have one) because it's one of the coldest spots for storage. You can also try keeping it at the bottom of the fridge to prevent any unwanted drips from contaminating any other food in the event of a leak.
2. Skipping the smell test
Even if you've properly packaged your deli meat, it still has a relatively short shelf life. According to the USDA, it should be consumed within three to five days once opened. But even if your deli meat falls within the acceptable time frame, you should always examine it closely to make sure it's still safe to eat.
Deli meat can look perfectly safe to eat to the naked eye — but always give it a whiff before using. As lunch meat starts to go bad, it starts to develop a distinct smell. If it has a sour, vinegar, or stale odor, the meat has probably started to turn and should be tossed in the trash. Other signs to watch out for include a slimy film on the meat, a grayish color, or small spots of mold. Eating spoiled deli meat can lead to food poisoning from listeria or other severe illnesses, so be sure to take a close look before consuming.
3. Relying on the expiration date
Many people view the expiration or "best by" dates on food as more of a suggestion than a hard and fast rule. And it's no surprise — food packages aren't even required by the FDA to have "sell by," "best by," or "expired by" dates. Any that have been added is because the manufacturer chose to, so it can sometimes be hard to take these dates seriously.
The dates are also not a strict indication of when the food will or won't be safe to eat; they are meant instead to indicate when the food will be at its peak in terms of flavor and texture. That means the deli meat could still be good after the listed expiration date or go bad before it. As a result, relying too closely on these dates can cause you to wind up eating meat that has already gone bad before you got to it.
If unopened, deli meat can last up to two weeks. But before eating, always smell the meat, inspect it for discoloration or mold, and when in doubt, toss it out.
4. Forgetting to freeze deli meat
If your deli meat is nearing the end of its life — whether it's unopened in your fridge or you opened it and have yet to use it up — don't forget that you can throw it in the freezer to prolong its life. Take the slices and layer them with wax paper in between before placing them in an airtight bag.
For homemade deli meats like ham or turkey breast, cool completely before wrapping and freezing. You can store it in the freezer for up to two months to give it a little bit longer shelf life.
When you're ready to use the meat, thaw it in the refrigerator (and not at room temperature). Avoid reheating the meat in the oven or microwave, which can cause it to cook or defrost unevenly.Once it's thawed, use it as soon as possible to prevent the growth of bacteria that can cause foodborne illnesses.
5. Choosing meat with unhealthy additives
Though deli meat seems to be healthy on the surface, sometimes it is packed with unhealthy additives and ingredients like nitrates or high levels of sodium. Nitrates have been linked to an increased risk of cancer, while too much sodium has been tied to higher levels of obesity. Some deli meats are also high in saturated fats, which can cause weight gain and higher levels of heart disease in the long run.
But it's not all bad news. There are many deli meat brands available that are free of these unhealthy additives, so you can still get your fix. Look for low sodium, nitrate-free deli meats and brands that are free of extra preservatives. Also try to be conscious of which cut you're buying; cured deli meats like salami, bologna, and pepperoni tend to be highest in saturated fats. Lean cuts like chicken or turkey tend to be the most heart-healthy.
6. Not customizing your order at the deli counter
There's nothing more convenient than grabbing a package of deli meat from the refrigerator aisle of your local grocery store. But if you order directly at the deli counter, you can immensely expand your options when it comes to thickness, quantity, and cut.
While prepackaged quantities make sense for multiple meals, sometimes you just need enough deli meat for one or two sandwiches. When that's the case, opt to customize the amount at the deli counter so less goes to waste. Instead of ordering in pounds (like a quarter- or half-pound), try ordering by the number of slices you need. Though unconventional, this helps get you the exact amount you require.
You can also customize the thickness of your deli meat. The deli slicer has a number scale range from one to 10 — from paper-thin slices of turkey or ham to thick cuts ideal for soups or cubing and anything in between. Choose your preferred thickness and quantity to create a made-for-you deli meat order.
7. Overlooking cured or dried deli meats
Deli meats like Black Forest ham (or other delicious ham varieties), smoked turkey, or roast chicken are all common options you'll find at the sandwich shop or in lunch boxes. But cured and dried deli meats like salami, pepperoni, or mortadella are sometimes overlooked because they're not usually found prepackaged in the refrigerated section in the grocery store.
These deli meats, however, are equally as delicious as their more popular counterparts. Alternatives like prosciutto — a slow-cured, aged ham — or chorizo — a spicy pork sausage seasoned with paprika, garlic, and salt — will level up sandwiches, soups, pastas, and nearly any other recipe.
Cured and dried meats have a leg up on their fresh counterparts because they typically have a much longer shelf life when unopened. They can last several months, so you can stock up and work your way through them slowly. Once opened, however, they should be consumed within a few weeks, depending on the meat.
These savory meats are the perfect option for crafting a mouthwatering charcuterie board. The firmer consistency and richer flavor match well with a wide range of cheese, crackers, and spreads or preserves. When curating your board, opt for a mix of hard and soft cheese — like Gouda and brie — to complement your favorite deli meats and ensure you have a little something for everyone.
8. Eating only boring sandwiches
While ham and cheese or turkey and Swiss may be your go-to sandwiches for their predictable, delicious flavor, there is so much more to the world of sandwiches than these basic combos. Mixing and matching multiple deli meats adds flavor; sandwiches like Italian subs, Cuban sandwiches, or turkey clubs rely on this method to add complexity and depth. Don't forget to also incorporate rich, dried or cured meats like prosciutto or pepperoni for even more variety.
Expand your horizons when it comes to toppings, too. While lettuce, tomato, and onions add freshness and a crunchy texture, there are other flavor-packed alternatives. Pickled vegetables, caramelized onions, or tangy coleslaw all complement the savoriness of most deli meats.
And don't forget the spread. Mayo is a classic, but there are other options out there to add some flair to your favorite sandwich. Pesto, aioli, and mustard can help create a more well-rounded flavor. Try customizing your own spread at home instead of relying on store-bought options to expand the possibilities. Finally, spices like salt and pepper, Italian seasoning, or red pepper are the perfect finishing touch.
9. Tossing leftovers instead of getting creative
Because deli meat has a relatively short shelf life, it can be tempting to toss any leftovers once you're close to the end of the package. Luckily, it's a versatile ingredient you can toss into many different recipes — besides sandwiches — to add flavor and help reduce food waste.
Leftover ham is the perfect addition to egg dishes like omelets or quiche. You can even turn your omelets into muffin egg bites for a convenient grab-and-go breakfast. You can also use it in pasta recipes; cubed ham is a must in classics like carbonara. For a lower-carb alternative to traditional dishes like lasagna, swap deli chicken and pepperoni in place of noodles for more protein and flavor.
Diced deli meat is also a cost-effective and convenient way to add more protein to veggie-based meals like salads. It's even an easy replacement in soups like ramen or pho instead of more expensive cuts of pork or beef.
If sandwiches are your default deli meat preparation, you can still switch it up and achieve similar flavors. Similar to a wrap, pinwheels feature deli meat, cheese, and other sandwich toppings like lettuce or spreads. But instead of sliced bread, a pinwheel requires flat bread like a tortilla, wrap, or lavish. Layer all of the toppings on the bread, roll it up, and slice it crosswise to create delicious, wheel-like slices.
10. Not reheating deli meat properly
Deli meat can be a common culprit in listeria outbreaks, so some prefer to only eat it when reheated. The method you use to heat up deli meat really comes down to personal preference. The microwave tops the charts when it comes to convenience, but it can create a texture that is off-putting to some. Heating meat in a skillet on the stove gives it a fried texture and slightly crispy taste perfect for sandwiches or as an accompaniment to eggs (similar to Canadian bacon). You can even pop it into the oven and bake it (or heat it under the broiler) for a method that's a little less hands-on.
No matter the method, the meat should be reheated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit (or until steaming) to kill any bacteria that causes foodborne illnesses. This is especially important for pregnant people or the elderly, who are especially susceptible to these types of germs.
11. Eating deli meat that's been sitting out
While deli sandwiches may look tempting sitting out at a party or buffet, it may be best to skip them in favor of other snacks. That's because deli meat can be hiding bacteria that causes foodborne illness if left out at room temperature for too long.
Bacteria can double in 20 minutes — and food doesn't have to be that warm to create the optimal conditions. Anything between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit is known as the "Danger Zone" in which foodborne illness thrives.
Most refrigerators are set around 37 degrees Fahrenheit, keeping the bacteria at bay while the deli meat stays cold. Once removed from the fridge, eat deli meat quickly or skip it altogether. Because bacteria like listeria is odorless and not visible to the naked eye, you could be consuming food that would make you sick — and you wouldn't know it before it's too late. Instead, stick to shelf-stable snacks like crackers or chips, or opt for fresh or dried fruits and vegetables.