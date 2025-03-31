The Biggest Deli Meat Recalls In US History

Deli meat is a staple for many Americans. In fact, research suggests that in just one month in 2020, more than 20 million people in the U.S. consumed six or more pounds of cold cuts, which includes meats like salami, ham, pastrami, and roast beef. But while tasty in a sandwich or as part of a charcuterie board, consuming deli meat doesn't come without risk. This particular group of meats can sometimes present a serious threat of foodborne illness.

Advertisement

Over the years, companies have worked with the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) to recall products from the market due to serious pathogens, like salmonella and listeria, for example. In some cases, undeclared allergens, a lack of federal inspection, or foreign objects have also led to recalls in the deli meat industry.

The trick to staying as safe as possible is staying informed, and always staying up to date on recalls. Below, we've compiled some of the biggest recalls in deli meat history, from minor incidents with packaging errors to major outbreaks of bacteria that led to serious illness and even death.