What Ivanka Trump Actually Eats

Among other life choices about her health, Ivanka Trump appears to be growing more deliberate with what she eats. After serving as an advisor to the President of the United States in her father's first term, she is not returning to the White House for the second term. Instead, Ivanka has chosen to focus on her personal and family, with any support she offers to President Trump only being in an unofficial capacity.

Over the years, Ivanka has been outspoken about her dietary habits. Those have evolved through time, to say the least! Once, she posted a photo of herself sipping Diet Coke on Instagram, but the first daughter also admitted to Eat This, Not That! how she would eat "like a teenager," with multiple helpings of carb-loaded meals like pasta or pizza per day before she became a mother.

There's a very different Ivanka these days. Like anyone, she is not immune to comfort foods and occasional guilty pleasures. Other than that, however, she has embarked on a health journey that has yielded results that speak for themselves. As usual, she has not shied away from sharing lessons along the way, such as posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, to encourage her followers to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Join us as we explore what you will usually find on the menu of the businesswoman and a mother of three.

