What Ivanka Trump Actually Eats
Among other life choices about her health, Ivanka Trump appears to be growing more deliberate with what she eats. After serving as an advisor to the President of the United States in her father's first term, she is not returning to the White House for the second term. Instead, Ivanka has chosen to focus on her personal and family, with any support she offers to President Trump only being in an unofficial capacity.
Over the years, Ivanka has been outspoken about her dietary habits. Those have evolved through time, to say the least! Once, she posted a photo of herself sipping Diet Coke on Instagram, but the first daughter also admitted to Eat This, Not That! how she would eat "like a teenager," with multiple helpings of carb-loaded meals like pasta or pizza per day before she became a mother.
There's a very different Ivanka these days. Like anyone, she is not immune to comfort foods and occasional guilty pleasures. Other than that, however, she has embarked on a health journey that has yielded results that speak for themselves. As usual, she has not shied away from sharing lessons along the way, such as posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, to encourage her followers to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Join us as we explore what you will usually find on the menu of the businesswoman and a mother of three.
Ivanka Trump loves a coffee to start her day
They say that a bad day never starts with a cup of coffee, and this seems to be a philosophy that Ivanka Trump lives by. In 2015, she admitted to My Morning Routine that she would always start her morning with "a large glass of water with lemon and a big cup of coffee." This routine would appear to be one of the earliest instances of Ivanka transitioning towards healthier habits as she settled into life as a family woman. By this time, she and her husband Jared Kushner had already welcomed two children.
Two years later, in June 2017, a social media user shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, a picture of the then-White House exec ordering morning coffee. The user spotted Ivanka and offered details of the order, saying it was a "non-fat vanilla latte without whipped cream."
The specifics of the reported Starbucks order made it sound like a conscious and healthy option. Ivanka's love for coffee has remained robust over time, as evidenced by a post on Instagram celebrating National Coffee Day in September 2024. "Best way to start my day," she captioned a picture of her standing by a window holding a cup of coffee in hand.
Donuts have been a recurring breakfast treat for Ivanka Trump's family
Donuts are another common item that you'll see at Ivanka Trump's breakfast table. A quick look at her social media reveals she commonly enjoys the dessert alongside members of her family and shares the moments with her followers.
One such instance occurred while she was on the campaign trail in Alto, Michigan during her father's 2020 re-election bid. Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ivanka raved about the delicious donuts and apple cider that she had ordered from Robinette's Orchard in West Michigan. According to WWMT, the order included 12 donuts and two gallons of cider. Exactly a week earlier, she had also shared another donut-centric post on Instagram as she wished their second son Joseph a happy birthday. In the photo, Ivanka and Jared posed alongside their three children, with the birthday boy holding a donut. She even added a relevant pun in the caption, saying, "We DONUT know what we would do without you!"
Another time the Kushner family proved their enduring love for donuts was when their daughter Arabella was pictured in 2017 sharing the treat with members of the Secret Service (via Daily Mail). The young girl, who was five at the time, was accompanied by her dad, without Ivanka involved. However, it was another example how a donut is never too far away from Ivanka or the members of her family.
Protein-rich meals are central to Ivanka's diet
As Ivanka Trump became more conscious of what she eats, she increased the protein content in her meals. Those who follow the entrepreneur probably picked out a significant change in her physical appearance. In October 2024, she decided to share some of the secrets behind the transformation on Instagram. Besides providing details on her workout routine, Ivanka mentioned how her diet now includes more proteins.
"Also new for me but critical to my progress has been increasing my protein intake dramatically," Ivanka wrote. "I now consume between 30-50 grams of protein a meal. It works... I've never been stronger!" This uptake was also confirmed by her trainer Sandy Brockman, who was interviewed by the Daily Mail about the instructions that she offers her clients, especially female. "I don't want women starving. I want them to keep that constant flow of protein going through their bodies," she said, specifying that she ordinarily requires her clients to consume "20 grams of protein every two to three hours."
Ivanka also appeared on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast on YouTube in early 2025, where she described herself as a "morning alchemist." This was in the context of how she mixes different ingredients into her regular morning shake. Among these are creatine supplements, which are not actual proteins but have similar properties at structural level, and they also play a role in energy production and muscle function.
Ivanka has been spotted buying milkshakes and ice cream on the road
Ivanka Trump appears to be keeping away from politics these days, but she was fully hands-on in her father's first presidency as well as his 2020 re-election campaign. As she traveled the country attending various events in support of his re-election bid, she was seen out and about a number of times enjoying a milkshake or a cone of ice cream. There was that one photo she shared on Facebook showing her and former Vice President Mike Pence buying two classic chocolate milkshakes. Ivanka captioned it, "When the VP buys you a milkshake...!" Based on this pic, Ivanka obviously liked to indulge on a classic chocolate milkshake that comes with chocolate sauce and a traditional whipped cream topping.
A few months later, the first daughter was spotted grabbing a frozen treat at Graeter's Ice Cream in Mariemont, Ohio. The Daily Mail reported that Ivanka ordered the cookies 'n cream variety for herself, while also getting a sugar cone with strawberry for someone who accompanied her that day. The article also mentioned a quote from the public figure, apparently as she waited in line for her order: "I love Graeter's," Ivanka was said to have uttered. Her fondness for ice cream was also evident in a 2017 Instagram Story with her son Joseph celebrating National Ice Cream Day.
Some of her comfort foods include noodles and melted cheese dishes
There is clearly a very serious push towards healthy eating habits for Ivanka Trump and her children. That is not to say that she is a boring eater. Besides being creative with the healthy foods she takes and prepares, the 43-year-old is also usually open to an occasional helping of comfort food. While the morning donuts are a definite proof that the diet rules in her house can be broken, other choices that confirm this include noodles and melted cheese.
The latter was definitely a highlight of her diet before she went towards a more mindful approach in recent years. She once told Oprah that she couldn't "get enough of savory foods like stews, sausage, noodles, and anything that involves melted cheese." Just like with the donuts, it is not uncommon to find noodles being served during birthdays, as it's seen through various social media posts, including one time when Ivanka shared an Instagram photo of her and Joseph each munching on one end of spaghetti. She captioned it, "Every year for the kids' birthdays, we make a special spaghetti lunch (symbolizing a long life). Jared and I come home from the office to eat and open what we think — and hope! — will be their favorite present."
Ivanka Trump is known to enjoy a restaurant meal from time to time
Becoming a mother clearly inspired Ivanka Trump to elevate her food planning and preparation game at home. Even so, she has not entirely lost the adventurous and outgoing side of her that once saw her walk fashion runways and make cameos in popular TV shows.
January 2025 was undoubtedly a time of celebration in the Trump family, and for more than just the obvious reasons. Jared Kushner turned 44 on the 10th, an occasion that he got to commemorate four days later with his wife and their three kids. The following evening, Ivanka posted a pic on Instagram showing the pair dining out at Call Me Gaby in Miami Beach, Florida. The date night was further publicized in a report on Hola, which claimed that the spot, known for Italian-inspired cuisine, is one of the favorite dining options for Ivanka's mother.
Besides this special occasion, the pair has been occasionally spotted dining out. This includes private outings and dinners with friends. Though Ivanka is usually seen at high-profile establishments loved by celebrities, it's hard to say if she has a favorite restaurant. However, she once singled out several spots in Miami where she loved certain foods, including the coffee at Panther Coffee in Wynwood, a famous breakfast burrito at Alma Mexicana, and the Cuban food at Little Bread Cuban Sandwich Co, among others (via Forbes).
She once said she couldn't live without the pastrami sandwiches from 2nd Avenue Deli
The current, health-conscious iteration of Ivanka Trump is a far cry from the Diet Coke-drinking version who preferred a carb-loaded diet. If we are to be binary about it, pastrami sandwiches would more likely fall into the category of foods that could be more associated with her previous eating habits. When she was interviewed for Elle Decor's "12 Things I Can't Live Without" in 2016, Ivanka included the pastrami sandwiches from 2nd Avenue Deli in the Big Apple on her list. She said that the "New York City icon can do no wrong." A quick glimpse at reviews suggest she is not wrong. People are generally impressed with the thinly sliced the meat and its melt-in-your-mouth quality.
Ivanka's words professing her eternal love for the rye bread and meat delight was not just hot air either. A few years prior, she had in fact shared a photo of the sandwich on her Facebook, which she captioned, "It's good to be home!" accompanied by the hashtag #NYC. The former White House staffer is living in Miami these days, though, which means she might not get the opportunity to sample her favorite pastrami sandwiches as often as she did before.
Ivanka Trump whipped up avocado chocolate mousse to satisfy pregnancy cravings
It would be fair to say that by the time Ivanka Trump was expecting her third child, she had figured out most of the ins and outs of crafting and implementing a healthy diet plan. Being the social media aficionado she is, Ivanka once again took to Instagram to share a special moment. In this case, while she was expecting their third child, her then four-year-old Arabella was sampling the avocado chocolate mousse that her mother had whipped up. Apparently, the recipe came from a plant-based food and wellness platform. Though the recipe uses avocado as the main ingredient, chocolate, dates, and bananas provide enough sweetness to make this combination into a luscious and filling sweet treat. It seems as Ivanka found a way how to satisfy pregnancy cravings but still stay on the track of eating healthy and balanced meals.
Even before her third pregnancy, Ivanka was already familiar with the approach of eating more wholesome meals. In conversation with Romy and the Bunnies, when asked about maintaining great physique despite having two pregnancies in quick succession, she said, "I may eat more now, but in a healthier way... I started thinking about the nutritional value of food, as opposed to simply indulging my whims and carvings as I did for years before, during my first pregnancy and tried to maintain that thinking between pregnancies and when I was carrying Joseph."
She switched to eating kosher food after converting to Judaism
In a 2015 feature on Vogue, Ivanka was quoted as having mentioned that she and Jared "do not eat meat" before correcting herself and actually saying, "Or, well, we keep kosher." The writer was narrating an experience with the couple at the Koi restaurant in the lobby of the Trump SoHo (now the Dominick) where they were treated to servings of edamame, tuna sashimi, and Kobe-beef dumplings. The story went on to reveal how Ivanka lamented her failure to inform the kitchen of their dietary preferences beforehand. She would apparently go on to just have the edamame.
Ivanka converted to Judaism in 2009, the same year they walked down the aisle. Accordingly, she observes certain practices and rituals of the faith, one of which includes eating food that adheres to the kosher rules that govern Jewish dietary customs. These rules dictate that only certain foods are permissible, with a further requirement that such food items be prepared and consumed separately from those that are non-kosher. Ivanka's social media is filled with various posts that show her or the members of her family enjoying and preparing traditional meals, such as making hamantaschen pastries with Joseph and Arabella to celebrate Purim. On Facebook, she even shared a recipe for broccoli kugel, a casserole that's usually served as a side dish during the Jewish Sabbath and other holidays.
Ivanka Trump stopped taking pressed juices as a cleanse routine
For many people, one of the common approaches towards healthier life choices includes starting a juice cleanse to get rid of toxins and preferably lose some weight in the process. Once Ivanka Trump decided that she wanted to make better choices for her well-being, it's not surprising that this was one of the approaches she wanted to try. However, it seems that this did not work for her. "I tried a juice cleanse, and it was a total disaster," she said to Eat This, Not That! in 2016. "For the eight hours that I lasted, I felt like I was on the brink of starvation!"
During a typical juice cleanse people mostly consume only juices made from fruits and vegetables. Most think of this as a detox program that has positive effects on body and the mind. Despite some possible benefits that people have reported, this approach has also been associated with potential health risks and has not been fully backed up by science.
When Ivanka realized that the juice cleanses were not going to work for her, she continued her pursuit for the regimens that do. She succeeded and is now effectively offering useful insights to others on how to achieve similar results. While not a direct replacement for the intense juice cleanse regimen she tried, the dedicated mother definitely found a more effective way to detox: hydration. In an interview with NewBeauty, she emphasized: "Drinking lots of water really helps you to stay glowing and energized."