National Ice Cream Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals

Is there a better month than July for the celebration of National Ice Cream Day? As temperatures continue to rise, the need for this cool treat becomes clear, and what's better than a good excuse to indulge in some ice cream? The origins of National Ice Cream Day began in 1984 with President Ronald Reagan, per IDFA. It always falls on the third Sunday in July, which puts it on July 17 this year. Reagan suggested that the day be celebrated with "appropriate ceremonies and activities," and that's exactly what some companies are planning on you to do.

Much like freebies on National Donut Day, tons of businesses are offering deals that are as sweet as ice cream itself. So whether you enjoy old-fashioned vanilla and chocolate (the first and second most popular flavors in America as of July 2020, per YouGov), or you'd rather grab a scoop of mint chocolate or butter pecan, you'll find no shortage of ice cream savings this Sunday.