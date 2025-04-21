The Indiana Diner That Serves A Tenderloin Bigger Than Your Head

While Texas may be famous for its supersized fare, Midwesterners have also earned a reputation for their outrageously large pork tenderloins. Edinburgh Diner is one restaurant that upholds this tradition. Located in Indiana — aka the Hoosier state — this neighborhood dive is known for its massive pork tenderloin sandwich. Weighing in at over 16 ounces and easily more than 1 foot wide, the pork is tenderized, marinated, breaded, and fried before it's served on a classic burger bun, which looks tiny in comparison.

The sandwich is also plated with a side of mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and french fries, and the whole meal costs just $9.99. Since the sandwich is so huge, patrons frequently share it. You can even fork over an extra $1 for an additional bun or more vegetables.

Though the price is low, the quality is impressively high. With 4.2 stars out of 5 on Google Maps, visitors generally have high praise for the sandwich, with one customer commenting, "If not the best tenderloin I've ever had I'd say it was close." Another reviewer echoed the sentiment, writing, "My tenderloin had a really good flavor. Not greasy at all."