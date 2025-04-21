The Indiana Diner That Serves A Tenderloin Bigger Than Your Head
While Texas may be famous for its supersized fare, Midwesterners have also earned a reputation for their outrageously large pork tenderloins. Edinburgh Diner is one restaurant that upholds this tradition. Located in Indiana — aka the Hoosier state — this neighborhood dive is known for its massive pork tenderloin sandwich. Weighing in at over 16 ounces and easily more than 1 foot wide, the pork is tenderized, marinated, breaded, and fried before it's served on a classic burger bun, which looks tiny in comparison.
The sandwich is also plated with a side of mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and french fries, and the whole meal costs just $9.99. Since the sandwich is so huge, patrons frequently share it. You can even fork over an extra $1 for an additional bun or more vegetables.
Though the price is low, the quality is impressively high. With 4.2 stars out of 5 on Google Maps, visitors generally have high praise for the sandwich, with one customer commenting, "If not the best tenderloin I've ever had I'd say it was close." Another reviewer echoed the sentiment, writing, "My tenderloin had a really good flavor. Not greasy at all."
Indiana is known for its tenderloin sandwiches
It all started when Nick's Kitchen opened its doors in 1908 in Huntington, Indiana. Inspired by German and Austrian recipes like schnitzel, owner Nick Freienstein crafted his own take: the pork tenderloin sandwich.
Freienstein's version involved a flattened, breaded pork loin that was deep fried (rather than pan fried) and served as a sandwich (instead of with a fork and knife). Since then, the dish has become popular throughout Indiana, with dozens of restaurants offering their own take on the satiating meal.
Indiana may have large and tasty tenderloins throughout the state, but Hoosiers still trek down south to Edinburgh Diner to try one of the biggest cuts. As one visitor shared on Facebook, "The long awaited Edinburgh Diner Tenderloin did not disappoint. Massive, well seasoned, and only $9.99 ... well worth the 2½ hours to get here!!" And if you're nowhere near Indiana or prefer to make your tenderloin from scratch, read our list of the top mistakes to avoid when cooking tenderloin.