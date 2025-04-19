Here's Why Popeyes Chicken Has That Signature Red Tint
It can be challenging to stand out in the crowded world of chain restaurant fried chicken, where national powerhouses battle it out with regional eateries to produce the top tenders, sandwiches, drumsticks, and other favorites. However, Popeyes has managed to do just that since opening its doors over half a century ago. Among the things that distinguish the brand is the red tint of its chicken. It turns out that the signature color is a result of a flavorful addition: peppers.
Mashed reached out to the company to learn more about what's behind the signature coloring and received a revealing yet guarded response from chef Amy Alarcon, vice president of culinary innovation at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. The chef expanded on an offhand 2015 remark by then-CEO Cheryl Bachelder, who suggested the reddish-orange color comes from a marinade.
"Our spicy chicken is seasoned with a special blend of red peppers that give [it] our signature kick as well as color," Alarcon revealed. But beyond that, Alarcon was somewhat coy, calling the specific pepper blend a "carefully guarded trade secret." And don't look to commercially available spice mixes either. "It is a blend that is unique to us and is based on [the] founder's family recipes," claimed Alarcon.
Possible pepper suspects
Although there's no way to know for sure, pepper fans and food experts likely have their suspicions about the kinds used. Some home recipes, like Mashed's copycat Popeyes chicken sandwich, use a bit of cayenne pepper powder, which would provide some reddish tint, while others also add the deep reddish orange of paprika. The chain's Louisiana heritage may also lead some to suspect the use of Tabasco peppers, which are a fundamental part of the famous Tabasco pepper sauce.
When prepared according to the chain's specifications, it's easy to see how the chicken takes on its characteristic reddish tinge. Popeyes marinates its chicken for at least 12 hours, plenty of time to take on the color (and flavor) of the ingredients.
Popeyes' unique pepper blend and marinade pull double duty in the multi-sensory world of food. They're not just a key part of why Popeyes chicken is so delicious; they're also a major factor in why it has its signature reddish look.