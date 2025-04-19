Here's Why Popeyes Chicken Has That Signature Red Tint

It can be challenging to stand out in the crowded world of chain restaurant fried chicken, where national powerhouses battle it out with regional eateries to produce the top tenders, sandwiches, drumsticks, and other favorites. However, Popeyes has managed to do just that since opening its doors over half a century ago. Among the things that distinguish the brand is the red tint of its chicken. It turns out that the signature color is a result of a flavorful addition: peppers.

Mashed reached out to the company to learn more about what's behind the signature coloring and received a revealing yet guarded response from chef Amy Alarcon, vice president of culinary innovation at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. The chef expanded on an offhand 2015 remark by then-CEO Cheryl Bachelder, who suggested the reddish-orange color comes from a marinade.

"Our spicy chicken is seasoned with a special blend of red peppers that give [it] our signature kick as well as color," Alarcon revealed. But beyond that, Alarcon was somewhat coy, calling the specific pepper blend a "carefully guarded trade secret." And don't look to commercially available spice mixes either. "It is a blend that is unique to us and is based on [the] founder's family recipes," claimed Alarcon.

