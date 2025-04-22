The Controversial NYC Steakhouse That's Not Worth The High Price Tag
Steakhouses are a wildly popular dining category, but they're not always the cash cows they appear to be. Steakhouses must work to recoup money spent on pricey cuts of beef with tempting desserts and sides, while specials and discounts appeal to cost-minded consumers. It's not uncommon for high-end steakhouses to implement exorbitant prices, and diners may be willing to put up with the expensiveness if the quality is there. When it comes to one infamous NYC-based steakhouse, the exorbitant prices are certainly there, but the quality appears to be lacking in every conceivable way according to reviews.
Although the name Wolfgang's Steakhouse might seem familiar at first glance, this establishment has no relation to famed chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck. Rather, this concept sprung from the mind of Wolfgang Zwiener, who was inspired by his years-long stint as head waiter at the legendary New York restaurant Peter Luger Steakhouse. Despite this accolade and the knowledge that presumably comes with it, Wolfgang's Steakhouse leaves many customers feeling pretty supremely disappointed. In addition to the annoyingly loud atmosphere at Wolfgang's Steakhouse, a diner on Tripadvisor described the restaurant as "dreadful," particularly in light of the costly bill. As explained by the customer, "[H]aving paid $340 this evening for one of the worst meals we've ever eaten I feel compelled to let others know about the experience we had." Over on Yelp, another unhappy customer claimed that the steaks are "less than average ... if the price was only 1/3 of what I paid, I would have still been disappointed."
Wolfgang's Steakhouse gets losing marks across the board
Wolfgang's Steakhouse has locations throughout New York and New Jersey, plus international locations in Japan, the Philippines, China, Korea, and Singapore. The chain boasts four decades of experience and its extensive menu (at least at the Times Square location) features all the classic items you'd expect: filet mignon, shrimp cocktail, sirloin, fresh oysters, rib eye, Chilean sea bass, lamb chops, lobster cocktail, and many other dishes. On paper, you have the trappings of a restaurant capable of providing an excellent steakhouse experience, but that is unfortunately not what diners get when visiting the restaurant.
As for the specific issues plaguing this steakhouse, how much time do you have? A review on Tripadvisor says the restaurant "fell short on every level," with the reviewer explaining, "The food quality was horrible and the service was just as bad." As for the bill, the diner disclosed they paid $80 and ultimately felt "hungry, disgusted, and disappointed." Another reviewer stated that "nobody finished their food" during their trip thanks in part to the "[t]otally undercooked" porterhouse and rib eye steaks. Steak doneness is a controversial subject to be sure, but not knowing how to successfully cook a steak is perhaps the worst sin a steakhouse chef could commit.