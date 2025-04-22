The Controversial NYC Steakhouse That's Not Worth The High Price Tag

Steakhouses are a wildly popular dining category, but they're not always the cash cows they appear to be. Steakhouses must work to recoup money spent on pricey cuts of beef with tempting desserts and sides, while specials and discounts appeal to cost-minded consumers. It's not uncommon for high-end steakhouses to implement exorbitant prices, and diners may be willing to put up with the expensiveness if the quality is there. When it comes to one infamous NYC-based steakhouse, the exorbitant prices are certainly there, but the quality appears to be lacking in every conceivable way according to reviews.

Advertisement

Although the name Wolfgang's Steakhouse might seem familiar at first glance, this establishment has no relation to famed chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck. Rather, this concept sprung from the mind of Wolfgang Zwiener, who was inspired by his years-long stint as head waiter at the legendary New York restaurant Peter Luger Steakhouse. Despite this accolade and the knowledge that presumably comes with it, Wolfgang's Steakhouse leaves many customers feeling pretty supremely disappointed. In addition to the annoyingly loud atmosphere at Wolfgang's Steakhouse, a diner on Tripadvisor described the restaurant as "dreadful," particularly in light of the costly bill. As explained by the customer, "[H]aving paid $340 this evening for one of the worst meals we've ever eaten I feel compelled to let others know about the experience we had." Over on Yelp, another unhappy customer claimed that the steaks are "less than average ... if the price was only 1/3 of what I paid, I would have still been disappointed."

Advertisement