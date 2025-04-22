This Restaurant In The Suburbs Of Atlanta Is An Underrated Gem For Steak Lovers

When checking for signs that you're dining at a bad steakhouse, you can look out for issues like uninteresting side dishes and uneducated servers. But what indicates that you're at an above-average establishment? In an effort to find the most underrated steakhouses in the U.S., Mashed consulted with David Rose, former "Food Network Star" contestant and executive chef at Omaha Steaks, to get his professional recommendation.

According to Rose, Little Alley Steak hits all the right notes, from its delectable cuts of expertly prepared beef to its classic steakhouse ambiance. Based in Roswell, Georgia (which is located about a half-hour drive from Atlanta), this establishment originated in 2012 and expanded to include a second, larger location in Atlanta's Buckhead district in 2018.

According to Rose, there's a lot to love about Little Alley Steak. Specifically, the chef praised the "mild nuttiness and butteriness" of the restaurant's 60-day dry-aged tomahawk steaks, especially when paired with the foie gras butter, a combination that Rose designates as "phenomenal." You also have to love the "old-style classic steakhouse" setting and "generous helpings," said Rose, which makes the dining experience even more memorable. If you're still not convinced, take a moment to consider the Little Alley Steak menu, which features items like twice-baked loaded potatoes, crispy Brussel sprouts with yuzu bearnaise sauce, broiled pork chops, ahi tuna, iceberg wedge salads, and a selection of dry- or wet-aged steaks like porterhouse, New York strip, and rib eye.

