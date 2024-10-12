The Most Underrated Steakhouse Restaurants In The US, According To Meat Experts

Securing a good steak isn't as simple as sitting down at your nearest steakhouse, ordering a ribeye, and hoping for the best. Any beef lover will tell you that the quality of steak varies massively from restaurant to restaurant — and just because one location's menu comes with a hefty price tag, doesn't mean its steak is up there with the best beef on the market.

That's why we're pretty picky about where we order our steak. Not everyone likes it the same way, but a good steakhouse should have the skills and experience to plate up medium-rare and well-done steaks that are both equally delicious. Fortunately, there's no shortage of steakhouse recommendations out there. After all, the U.S. is a nation of beef eaters; in fact, it consumes more beef than any other country in the world. However, some are better known than others, with every city harboring its own hidden gems that definitely don't generate enough hype (and, in some cases, are even more buzzworthy than the restaurants clogging your Instagram feed).

To dig out these gems, we went straight to the experts. We spoke to sustainable and ethical meat expert Kimberly Plafke, food blogger and founder of Girl Carnivore Kita Roberts, and David Rose — a Food Network regular and executive chef at Omaha Steaks — all of whom know a thing or two about standout steaks. From California to New York, these some of their favorite underrated steakhouses.