Review: Chili's Big QP Burger Gives Fast Food Burgers A Run For Their Money

Chili's isn't trying to do fast food, it just wants you to know how much better than fast food it is. To prove it, the fast-casual chain has launched an all-new Big QP burger as the latest addition to its 3 for Me menu. The main idea behind the Big QP is to offer a Chili's burger that's as good or better than the fast food equivalent — for a lower price. From Chili's point of view, fast food value meals these days offer anything but. On April 15, 2025, Chili's hosted a pop-up event in Manhattan to show off the Big QP. Selecting a pop-up location right beside a McDonald's was no coincidence, just part of Chili's feisty plan. We weren't about to miss out, so we headed over to get our hands on a Big QP.

Advertisement

Fast food culture is the obvious inspiration for the Big QP — which is a smash burger — and it's different from the branding approaches we're used to seeing from Chili's, or any other fast-casuals for that matter. Yet this source of inspo is by no means a tribute. Inflated fast food prices have really ticked Chili's off. Its pop-up event, titled, "Chili's Fast Food Financing" was a weirdly wonderful mashup of a financial lending institution and a new-age speakeasy meant to alleviate the public's woes over mounting fast food costs. Did the Big QP revive us from our fast food fatigue? Read on to find out.