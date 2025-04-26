Is There A Best Time To Shop For Meat At Aldi?

Aldi has a reputation for offering inexpensive meat, which is partly made possible by cost-saving practices like cart rentals (which cut down staffing costs) and emphasizing affordable brands exclusive to the chain. However, rumors abound that you can score even cheaper meat by shopping at certain times to find marked-down items. Once a product approaches its use-by date, Aldi may reduce the price significantly to get it out the door. And because shoppers are invested in getting these major deals, some people try to determine when they have the best chance to find such discounts.

We hate to burst your bubble, but there doesn't appear to be a specific day or time when the store is more likely to slash meat prices. According to one Reddit thread, these adjustments can occur on just about any day of the week because they're based on a product's specific use-by date. As one commenter put it, "There's no special day that they mark down perishable items. It gets marked the day before it expires. It's essentially random from a [customer's] perspective." Elsewhere on Reddit, an employee at the chain stated that meat is sometimes marked down on Sunday nights. But that practice could vary from store to store and still wouldn't account for the discounts related to an item's use-by date.

