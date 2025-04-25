Who Is Tineke Younger's Husband, Antoine Wright Jr.?

Since Tineke Younger was still in high school back in 2019, she wasn't going to turn down an invitation to a house party that was close to the McDonald's. The group arrived at the party to find over 70 people already inside the tiny apartment. Even with a cold milkshake in her stomach, nothing could save her from the stifling heat in that packed space.

Younger and her best friend barely made it through one song before they had to retreat outside for some fresh air. Shortly after they left, people started throwing punches inside the apartment. Younger and her best friend then heard gunshots.

The two were terrified because their other friends were still inside. Not only were they afraid for their safety, but they also had no way of getting back home since they were separated from the girls who had the car keys. Younger knows now that the gunshots were fired only as a warning to break the fight up, but she had no clue what was going on in the moment since everyone ran out of the apartment in a panic.

Younger and her friend decided to hide and try to get in contact with one of the girls, but she wasn't answering her phone. Younger opened her Snapchat and sent a message to the guy who invited everyone to McDonald's to see if they could get a ride. Once she opened the van door, Younger was face-to-face with Antoine Wright Jr. again.

