Who Is Tineke Younger's Husband, Antoine Wright Jr.?
Many people have heard the phrase "the nose knows," but viral TikTok chef Tineke Younger never would've guessed that trusting hers would be the start of her famous cooking career. After finding the source of a delicious aroma wafting throughout her high school, she wound up in a culinary class and decided to join the fun.
She discovered that she loved cooking enough to enroll in the Frederick Community College Monroe Center: Hospitality, Culinary & Tourism Institute and land a job in a restaurant during her studies. In 2021, she introduced both her cooking skills and her boyfriend, Antoine Wright Jr., to the world. Thanks to her phenomenal dishes and his endearing personality, she managed to secure her success by appearing on Season 2 of "Next Level Chef" and even publishing her own cookbook, "Cooking for my Boyfriend."
But who is the man behind one of the internet's new favorite chefs with almost 11 million followers on TikTok? Let's dig into some fascinating facts about Antoine Wright Jr. and his relationship with Tineke Younger.
Antoine Wright Jr. helped launch Tineke Younger's cooking career
One of Tineke Younger's coolest accomplishments thus far was earning a spot on Season 2 of "Next Level Chef" with celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. Although she didn't win, she landed in the top eight out of 18 chefs in total that season.
She was able to appear on the show due to her cooking videos going viral on TikTok. Many of these videos featured her boyfriend, Antoine Wright Jr., as her enthusiastic taste tester. His sweet praise, combined with her undeniable star factor, kept people tuning in to see what dish would be served up next.
After capturing "Next Level Chef" fans' hearts, she was able to grow her online audience more and continue building her brand. Her fans were instantly hooked on her mouthwatering recipes and her social media presence has only grown.
Tineke Younger has posted so many viral videos online that she was able to score a cookbook deal. In a heartwarming reunion, she came back on Season 13, Episode 13 of "Next Level Chef" to promote "Cooking for my Boyfriend." It's sweet that Tineke Younger centered her first cookbook around his favorite dishes that she's made for him.
Tineke Younger and Antoine Wright Jr.'s love story started at McDonald's
When most people hear "I'm lovin' it," they probably think of a classic McDonald's Big Mac or salty fries with a crispy crunch. Tineke Younger can't help but think of Antoine Wright Jr. since that's where their love story started in 2019.
Younger shared in her video "How my fiancé and I met while making banana bread🍞" that her best friend's birthday celebration is what led to the couple meeting. Her best friend was interested in a guy who happened to be Wright Jr.'s best friend, and he offered to buy her a milkshake if she met him at a nearby McDonald's. Younger suggested that he bring along some "cute friends" since she was going to tag along with a couple of other girls, too. Who could turn down a free McDonald's milkshake?
Younger was 17 at the time, and Wright Jr. was 18. Younger said that he didn't even pay any attention to her because he was daydreaming, which he has a tendency of doing. Even though he didn't make a move in that McDonald's, the couple would get another chance later that evening during a house party that went wrong.
A fight with gunshots at a house party brought the two together
Since Tineke Younger was still in high school back in 2019, she wasn't going to turn down an invitation to a house party that was close to the McDonald's. The group arrived at the party to find over 70 people already inside the tiny apartment. Even with a cold milkshake in her stomach, nothing could save her from the stifling heat in that packed space.
Younger and her best friend barely made it through one song before they had to retreat outside for some fresh air. Shortly after they left, people started throwing punches inside the apartment. Younger and her best friend then heard gunshots.
The two were terrified because their other friends were still inside. Not only were they afraid for their safety, but they also had no way of getting back home since they were separated from the girls who had the car keys. Younger knows now that the gunshots were fired only as a warning to break the fight up, but she had no clue what was going on in the moment since everyone ran out of the apartment in a panic.
Younger and her friend decided to hide and try to get in contact with one of the girls, but she wasn't answering her phone. Younger opened her Snapchat and sent a message to the guy who invited everyone to McDonald's to see if they could get a ride. Once she opened the van door, Younger was face-to-face with Antoine Wright Jr. again.
It took Antoine Wright Jr. three months to respond to her
Knowing that she was safe in the van, Tineke Younger was finally able to admire the quiet Antoine Wright Jr., who had kept to himself in the McDonald's earlier that day. She made the first move by handing him her phone and telling him to add her on Snapchat.
Even though researchers have shared in the National Library of Medicine that experiencing a stressful event together can make two people more likely to fall in love, Wright Jr. still wasn't taking the leap. Younger sent him a Snap the next day, and he didn't respond to her for three months.
Wright Jr. left Younger behind in Maryland to go to college in Mississippi. He was focused on his studies, but he still came back for visits when he was on break. It's a good thing that Tineke Younger remained close with his friend group because their paths could've split otherwise. She may not have been able to catch his attention on Snapchat, but these in-person hangouts encouraged him to finally ask her out on a date.
Antoine Wright Jr. and Tineke Younger saw The Lion King on their first date
Anyone who watched the original 1994 "The Lion King" is still probably traumatized by that scene. You know, the one where Scar pushes Mufasa off a cliff so he gets trampled to death by wildebeests and leaves Simba with major daddy issues. It's certainly not a romantic movie, but the 2019 live-action remake somehow did the trick since that's what Younger and Wright Jr. saw on their first date in July or August of that year.
In a funny coincidence, the two showed up wearing similar outfits: ripped black jeans and white T-shirts. Maybe they were both going for the clawed-up look, or maybe it was just a sign they were a perfect match.
In November 2019, Wright Jr. asked Younger to officially be his girlfriend, and the rest is history. While he didn't know it at the time, he had just signed up for a lifetime of unbelievable meals.
Antoine Wright Jr. proposed to Tineke Younger on Thanksgiving
Tineke Younger shared that Antoine Wright Jr. is her first and last boyfriend. He decided to pop the question on Thanksgiving in 2023 when the two were with the people they love most.
In the touching engagement video the couple shared, Younger kept looking around the room in shock with her hands on her face. Once the ring was on her finger, she held out her hand and wiggled her fingers to show it off. The camera panned to her father, who appeared overjoyed that he would get to walk his daughter down the aisle soon.
Her fans loved the fact that she was wearing an apron. In the comment section, she shared that she never planned to be in an apron during her proposal. In hindsight, she acknowledges how fitting the whole situation was. She also said that this surprise caused her to burn her famous mac and cheese and turkey, but this seems like a sacrifice that everyone was happy to make.
Antoine Wright Jr. is a Marvel fan, and his wedding proves it
Testing cakes is one of the most enjoyable steps in the wedding planning process, but Tineke Younger wasn't impressed by what the resort in Jamaica served. Since lemon is one of Wright Jr.'s favorite cake flavors, she decided to take matters into her own hands and create her wedding cake recipe. Thankfully, the resort's staff was able to accommodate them by using her recipe and decorating the cake how the couple envisioned it.
If you look at their wedding cake from the front, you'll see a traditional white cake, but once it's flipped around, you're greeted by Spider-Man, Deadpool, and Iron Man on each tier. Younger explained that Spider-Man is Wright Jr.'s favorite, Iron Man is her favorite, and they share a love of Deadpool. A perfect compromise for a fun wedding cake!
Wright Jr. still loves Younger's food even when she smashes it into his face because that's exactly what she did with their wedding cake. On Facebook, Antoine Wright Jr. also posted a photo of the two recreating the steamy upside-down kiss that Spider-Man shared with Mary Jane, complete with a Spider-Man mask.
Antoine Wright Jr. is from Buffalo, so he's a chicken wing expert
There's no denying that Antoine Wright Jr. lucked out when it came to finding a life partner who will always make sure tasty food is on the table. Lots of fans are wondering how discerning his taste buds are, though. As it turns out, everyone can trust his reviews when it comes to Buffalo wings because he's from Buffalo, New York.
Younger often posts lots of videos featuring fried chicken. Wright Jr. is the type of man who will eat everything down to the bone, so that's how you know the chicken is good. Tineke Younger's cookbook shares several fried chicken recipes that are Wright Jr.-approved.
This is a great push for home chefs who are hesitant about trying viral online recipes that may not live up to the hype. If someone who grew up in the homeland of Buffalo chicken wings loves Younger's recipes, then you don't have to worry about wasting money on the ingredients.
Antoine Wright Jr. is on his own cooking journey
Some celebrity chefs have an intense aura that can make cooking for them feel intimidating, but Tineke Younger is teaching Antoine Wright Jr. that the kitchen can be a silly place. He's been posting his own cooking TikToks every now and then, showcasing his growing skill set.
In addition to lots of dancing and goofing around between takes, he's shown that he can make some stunning dishes. One of his most Instagram-worthy meals was steak coated in a butter-herb sauce, mashed potatoes, and vinaigrette salad served on a ceramic plate like something from an expensive hipster restaurant.
Younger's look of approval when taking a big bite shows that she's happy with his progress. After long days of filming online food content, it must be nice to let Wright Jr. decide what's for dinner every once in a while.
In other videos, he's learned how to make empanadas, hamburgers, and crepes. Maybe fans will one day get to see him publish his own cookbook called "Cooking for my Girlfriend."
Antoine Wright Jr. started a music career
Antoine Wright Jr. has come a long way from that shy man in McDonald's. Since 2023, he's been posting about his new music. His artist name is Twon brady. His two 2023 singles are titled "Cant express" and "MVP." After seeing his Marvel-inspired wedding cake, you might not be surprised to hear that his 2023 single is called "Spiderverse."
In 2024, he released a 23-minute album titled "Dead or Alive" that features tracks titled "Manhattan" and "Ready 2 Rock." If you're a fan of rap or hip-hop, Twon brady could be the perfect new addition to your playlist.
On October 24, 2024, Antoine Wright Jr. shared with fans that Hurricane Milton disrupted his workflow, but he has been looking forward to getting back into the groove of making more new music soon. As of April 2025, fans still don't have new music, but Wright Jr. is probably still enjoying a bit of downtime as a newlywed.
Antoine Wright Jr.'s taste in music might surprise you
In a playful 2022 TikTok post, Antoine Wright Jr. shared six of his favorite songs that spell out his first name. Since a person's music taste can tell you a lot about their personality, it's worth digging into these gems. The songs are "A Thousand Miles" by Vanessa Carlton, "Not A Thing" by Kur, "Tribe" by No Savage, "One Time" by Justin Bieber, "I Know" by Lil Durk, and "Need It" by Chief Keef.
Two of the most unexpected songs in this list are "A Thousand Miles" and "One Time." In his caption, Wright Jr. expressed that "A Thousand Miles" might just be powerful enough to transform you. Justin Bieber's early discography stirred up a lot of disdain outside of the pre-teen girl demographic, but perhaps people were just too afraid to admit that his music might be their guilty pleasure.
Antoine Wright Jr. is a huge sports fan, but he doesn't have an allegiance to just one team
If you spend some time scrolling through Antoine Wright Jr.'s TikTok, you may notice that he enjoys wearing a variety of sports jerseys. Some teams he represents are the Phoenix Suns, Buffalo Bills, Milwaukee Bucks, and Lakers. He's also supportive of Tineke Younger being a big Ravens fan. His love of sports runs so deep that he even wore a Phoenix Suns jersey when he was filming content to promote his song "Ready 2 Rock."
This detail might just mean that Wright Jr. enjoys watching a good game regardless of who's playing. After all, by being more relaxed about team allegiances, you can have more opportunities to kick back and eat some chicken wings, chili, and potato skins (or even make your own). Why stress about which team is going to win when you can savor finger foods with good company?
Antoine Wright Jr. thinks turkey is the most overrated Thanksgiving dish and isn't a fan of scallops
If you had to vote one Thanksgiving dish off the table, which would it be? Antoine Wright Jr.'s controversial take is the turkey. Even though it's the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving table, most people have had bad experiences with dry meat, rubbery skin, or bland gravy.
This doesn't mean that all poultry is on the chopping block. One of his all-time favorite dishes is Tineke Younger's buttermilk fried chicken. It's a focal point in her cookbook "Cooking for my Boyfriend." Compared to turkey, fried chicken packs tons of flavor and texture, so maybe families should start serving this as the new Thanksgiving centerpiece.
As fantastic as Tineke Younger is in the kitchen, it might not be realistic for Antoine Wright Jr. to love every single dish she creates. In a cheeky video that Younger posted on TikTok before a ban went into effect, the two confessed that Wright Jr. dislikes scallops. She teased that it's because he hates the ingredient itself rather than the way she prepared it for him. Thankfully for her career, TikTok is still around, so Younger and Wright Jr. can continue posting more new food videos together.