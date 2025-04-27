12 Times The Great British Bake Off Actually Got Dramatic

"The Great British Bake Off" isn't exactly known as high-drama programming. In fact, its wholesome vibes are what made it such a hit — but, it's not all camaraderie between contestants while squirrels scamper around outside the tent bathed in golden sunshine. We're about to look at some of the most dramatic moments from the series.

Although it's mostly a gentle watch, sometimes this quaint baking show gets tense. From bakes going awry to the occasional accusation of sabotage, there are times things aren't as pure as you might expect, given the show's reputation. And, yes, a big part of why we love GBBO is that it's soft and easy compared to some of the more intensely competitive cooking shows, where contestants talk about being the best and crushing their opponents. Still, a little drama can be fun at times.

Whether you're a devoted fan who's watched every season, or you're new enough to the show that the names Mel and Sue don't mean anything to you, it's time to get into the juicy details. Here are some of the most notable times when "The Great British Bake Off" actually got dramatic.

