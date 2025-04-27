The Biggest Lettuce Recalls In US History

Most of us think of lettuce as a healthy diet choice. It is, after all, a good source of nutrients and even hydration (raw lettuce is around 95% water). Romaine lettuce, for example, contains vitamin C, calcium, vitamin K, and folate, while the nutritional value of iceberg lettuce can offer vitamin A and vitamin K. For these reasons (and the juicy, crunchy texture it gives tacos, salads, and sandwiches), lettuce is a staple in U.S. households. In fact, research suggests that around 25% of Americans enjoy iceberg lettuce in their salad.

But lettuce, sadly, is not perfect. This leafy green is vulnerable to contamination from many harmful strains of bacteria, including E. coli, listeria, salmonella, and even a parasite called Cyclospora cayetanensis. Often, this bacteria gets into the leafy green due to contaminated water sources or wild animal poop (yep, seriously — more on that below).

If you're concerned about the safety of your favorite salad, recalls are there to keep you safe. Over the years, a number of companies, retailers, and even fast-food chains have had to pull lettuce from the shelves and kitchens in a bid to stop harmful foodborne illnesses from spreading and making people sick. Keep reading to learn about some of the biggest lettuce recalls in history.

