Mistakes You're Making When Browning Your Ground Beef

It might sound like a strange science experiment, but treating your ground beef with baking soda before browning can completely change the results you get. Adding just a tiny amount of this kitchen staple to your ground beef is the secret to juicier, better-browned meat.

The method to this madness is that baking soda raises the pH level of the beef's surface, which helps prevent proteins from binding too quickly. When meat protein binds too fast, it squeezes out moisture, leaving it dry and rubbery. But with the baking soda treatment, moisture stays locked in, and browning happens more efficiently.

To try it at home, dissolve about ¼ teaspoon of baking soda in 1 tablespoon of water per pound of ground beef. Mix it with your meat and let it rest at room temperature for 15 to 20 minutes before cooking. This step may seem small, but it makes a noticeable difference — especially if you're working with leaner beef, which has a tendency to dry out faster. The beef will brown more quickly and stay more tender, with a deeper, richer flavor. As long as you use just a tiny amount of baking soda, it leaves no noticeable flavor, just better texture and sear. This is a little-known kitchen secret worth trying, particularly if you're tired of chewy meat and want a higher chance at obtaining your desired browning results.

