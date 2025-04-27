​Unmasking The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Canned Tuna

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Similar to many grocery chains, Costco features exclusive store brands like Kirkland Signature to help shoppers save money. While the products sold under such private labels haven't always had the greatest reputation, these days many consumers feel that store brands are a worthy alternative to name brands due to the affordability and value they offer. It's a well-known secret that various private-label items, including Kirkland products, are often made by name-brand manufacturers. However, most retailers are reluctant to disclose which companies actually produce their private label products. However, the manufacturer of a popular brand of Costco canned tuna has been confirmed, and it turns out the company is an industry leader.

As former Costco executive Tim Rose explained in an interview with CNN Money, the chain's Kirkland Signature solid white albacore canned tuna is manufactured by Bumble Bee, an iconic canned tuna brand that's been in business for over a century. Rose wanted a higher quality product on Costco shelves, which directly resulted in the chain's partnership with Bumble Bee. Kirkland Signature albacore tuna made its debut in 2002 and remains a staple product at the chain today.