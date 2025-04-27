Unmasking The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Canned Tuna
Similar to many grocery chains, Costco features exclusive store brands like Kirkland Signature to help shoppers save money. While the products sold under such private labels haven't always had the greatest reputation, these days many consumers feel that store brands are a worthy alternative to name brands due to the affordability and value they offer. It's a well-known secret that various private-label items, including Kirkland products, are often made by name-brand manufacturers. However, most retailers are reluctant to disclose which companies actually produce their private label products. However, the manufacturer of a popular brand of Costco canned tuna has been confirmed, and it turns out the company is an industry leader.
As former Costco executive Tim Rose explained in an interview with CNN Money, the chain's Kirkland Signature solid white albacore canned tuna is manufactured by Bumble Bee, an iconic canned tuna brand that's been in business for over a century. Rose wanted a higher quality product on Costco shelves, which directly resulted in the chain's partnership with Bumble Bee. Kirkland Signature albacore tuna made its debut in 2002 and remains a staple product at the chain today.
What makes a quality canned tuna?
As reported in the original CNN Money piece, former Costco exec Tim Rose was largely dissatisfied with the flaky nature of canned tuna in 2002, which resulted in a year-long research and development process involving Costco and Bumble Bee. The two companies eventually hit on a satisfactory recipe, but what separates quality canned tuna from subpar offerings in general? The best canned tuna brands will have a firm yet moist texture, a flavor that isn't overpoweringly tinny or fishy, and a well-balanced proportion of water or oil.
Reviews of Kirkland Signature albacore tuna on Amazon show that this product ranks among the best in the opinions of many consumers. As one review stated, "For us lifetime tuna eaters, the Kirkland brand is the best. There is more tuna and less water in the can, and the tuna is solid, not loose or squishy," while another reviewer said, "Kirkland solid white tuna is better than Bumble Bee, my longtime former No. 1." Canned tuna this good deserves a an equally impressive recipe to showcase it, so here are some chef-approved tips for using canned tuna and other seafood.