15 Creative Chef-Approved Tips For Using Canned Seafood

The only brush many Americans may have had with canned seafood growing up is canned tuna. Josh Copeland, owner of Camino Alto in San Francisco, recalls he "used to eat tuna fish sandwiches all the time," and Stephanie Sandfrey, Executive Sous Chef of Jaleo Las Vegas, notes that "tuna sandwiches made with Chicken of the Sea or Starkist" were her only experience with canned seafood at all.

But times are changing, with influence from abroad. "Canned food is a standard of Spanish gastronomy," according to Oscar Cabezas, Executive Chef of Telefèric Barcelona. "Both inland and coastal areas value the aging of fresh, quality products." Copeland attributes Anthony Bourdain with helping these products take root in the U.S., recalling an episode of the late chef's television show "probably 20 years ago." The episode, he recalls, featured canned seafood being sold for $100 a can on the Spanish coast. "It was the first time I realized something in a can could be of such a high quality," he says.

These days, he and other top chefs are all in favor of canned seafood. "Fresh is an overrated word," he says, noting that canning seafood enhances its umami or savory qualities, bringing out the best in everything from squid to sardines. And whether you're relying on tried and true brands or fancy imported canned seafood, there are so many ways to use these products. Here are our chefs' favorites.