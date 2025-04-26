This Was The Scariest Challenge BeardMeatsFood Has Ever Faced
Adam Moran, the man behind "Beard Meats Food" and the top-ranked competitive eater in the United Kingdom, has accumulated an incredible five million subscribers on YouTube by documenting his journey through some of the world's wildest eating challenges. While some like the Monster Roll challenge from Deli Sushi and Desserts seemed pretty easy for Moran to conquer, he admits there is one he thought might be his last. During an interview on "JaackMaate's Happy Hour Podcast," Moran explains that the scariest eating experience he'd ever had was the result of a tube of nuts.
Initially, it may sound fairly innocuous, but the tube of peanuts called the Tube of Terror is the latest food challenge from hot sauce enthusiast Johnny Scoville and contains a day-ruining 13 million Scoville units. "That's the only one time in my life I think I thought I'm maybe going to die," Moran says, describing the harrowing scenario in which he first lost hearing in his left ear. Although frightening, eating spicy foods produces an excess of mucus that has the potential to temporarily block the ear canal. However, coupled with a tingling sensation in his right arm, he feared he was having a stroke. Moran ran through the typical remedies for too much heat, consuming ice cream, sugar, and bread to try and ease his discomfort. Yet, it was all for naught. "After 3 or 4 million [Scoville units], you can't help yourself. You're just going to have to sit through it."
Sugar and spice weren't so nice
To embark on the Tube of Terror challenge, one must consume 1.5 ounces of nuts coated in a powder made from five different kinds of Carolina Reaper peppers and capsaicin crystals rated at 13 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU). Although eating the nuts was frightening, Adam Moran says it's the aftermath of eating spicy food that can really take a toll on the body. "It's sometimes worse on the way out than it is on the way in," he says with a cheeky grin. He cites stomach cramps that last well into the next morning as the body works to digest the gigantic amount of capsaicin. Although some foods are spicy enough to cause you some serious pain, it's believed that the discomfort is merely a passing sensation and won't likely do any lasting damage to your body.
However, Moran says eating too much sugar is a different story. Describing a time when he ate 13 pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream "just for a laugh," Beard (as his fans affectionately call him) said he became genuinely panicked when the large amount of sugar caused his quad muscles to cramp. He remembers calling out to his girlfriend as he lay on the ground, unable to walk. This type of cramping can happen as a result of the body working to remove an excessive amount of glucose from the bloodstream and discarding necessary electrolytes along with it. "Things that are really high in sugar are the most dangerous to do often," Moran explains.