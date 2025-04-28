Hit This Restaurant Chain If You Want High-Quality Seafood

Most people aren't expecting top quality and the pinnacle of sustainably sourced food when they sit down to eat at a chain restaurant. However, some may feel differently about Red Lobster. According to a Mashed Poll, 34% of people are confident that they're getting good seafood when they slide into one of the restaurant's cozy booths. And in this case, they're right.

When we think of fresh seafood, we imagine it being pulled from a fishing boat's nets to the restaurant's loading dock, fileted, and served. Of course, with over 500 locations across the U.S. (most of them in Middle America), that's just not possible for every Red Lobster. However, as one of the chain's with the highest quality seafood, Red Lobster ensures that when its ingredients are frozen, they're flash frozen — either on the boat or on the dock. This practice works to maintain seafood at peak levels of freshness.

While this surely affects the taste and quality of the food, it's the restaurant's commitment to sourcing its seafood sustainably that truly stands out. Red Lobster has had sustainability in its mission statement since its first store opened in 1968. However, in 2019, the restaurant launched its Seafood with Standards program, which ensures that all seafood coming through its stores is from a trusted source.

