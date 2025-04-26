4 Signs Domino's Is Struggling

Even New Yorkers love Domino's Pizza, which demonstrates that this iconic global chain knows a thing or two about creating an excellent pie. Originating in Ypsilanti, Michigan back in 1960, Domino's is a beloved brand all over the world thanks to its reliable menu items and reasonable prices. Despite its favorable reputation, however, we've uncovered some signs that the restaurant is currently struggling, both at home in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world, including Japan and Australia. Digital delivery apps have changed the way people order food and have even taken a bite out of the pizza delivery market, which decelerated sales growth for major chains like Little Caesars and Pizza Hut, as well as Domino's.

We want to emphasize that Domino's doesn't appear to be going away any time soon, but the chain has faced some serious challenges as of late. Store closures, lagging sales throughout international markets and the U.S., and a lack of customers have all conspired to dull Domino's shine in this exceedingly tumultuous economic time. It's worth noting that Papa John's and other once-struggling pizza chains have launched unexpected comebacks, so pizza-loving consumers shouldn't count Domino's out just yet.